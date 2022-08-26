Dremel or Similar Tool for Stripped T5 Torx Screw

Hey guys,



Not the perfect spot for this post as it relates to a laptop - but I can get every screw but one off of the bottom of my laptop (2022 Razer Blade 14, FWIW). I don't think it's stripped, stripped but it's bad enough it won't turn like the other 11 screws. I've read since it's recessed into the bottom of the case that you need to "score" the screw with a super small Dremel tool so you can use a flat head to get it off...



Do you guys know of a Dremel to get that has that level of precision? We're talking a really microscopic screw...



Thanks!