Dremel or Similar Tool for Stripped T5 Torx Screw

Hey guys,

Not the perfect spot for this post as it relates to a laptop - but I can get every screw but one off of the bottom of my laptop (2022 Razer Blade 14, FWIW). I don't think it's stripped, stripped but it's bad enough it won't turn like the other 11 screws. I've read since it's recessed into the bottom of the case that you need to "score" the screw with a super small Dremel tool so you can use a flat head to get it off...

Do you guys know of a Dremel to get that has that level of precision? We're talking a really microscopic screw...

Thanks!
 
I have all the laptop and phone kits - there's not even a flathead that fits this screw. We are talking a T5 Torx.

What Dremel would I use to "score" it? Are there any models that can go that small?? Thanks all for the replies so far.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,073
sk3tch said:
I have all the laptop and phone kits - there's not even a flathead that fits this screw. We are talking a T5 Torx.

What Dremel would I use to "score" it? Are there any models that can go that small?? Thanks all for the replies so far.
Ignore the Dremel option. The screw is recessed and you're going to cause plastic damage. Go online and buy a reputable screwdriver repair set. I have flatheads that are nearly a point.
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,935
sk3tch said:
I have all the laptop and phone kits - there's not even a flathead that fits this screw. We are talking a T5 Torx.

What Dremel would I use to "score" it? Are there any models that can go that small?? Thanks all for the replies so far.
That trick only works for larger screws you cannot easily score it. If you dont have a flathead small enough make one small enough
 
