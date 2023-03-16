erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,780
Pretty cool compared to nVidia RTX Junk
“From the README: "MoonRay was developed at DreamWorks and is in continuous active development and includes an extensive library of production-tested, physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, multi-machine and cloud rendering via the Arras distributed computation framework."
More details can be found via OpenMoonRay.org.”
Source: https://news.slashdot.org/story/23/03/15/225218/dreamworks-openmoonray-renderer-code-published
“From the README: "MoonRay was developed at DreamWorks and is in continuous active development and includes an extensive library of production-tested, physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, multi-machine and cloud rendering via the Arras distributed computation framework."
More details can be found via OpenMoonRay.org.”
Source: https://news.slashdot.org/story/23/03/15/225218/dreamworks-openmoonray-renderer-code-published