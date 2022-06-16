it's finally official!
Capcom officially announced the long-awaited Dragon's Dogma 2 during its special 10th anniversary celebration for the original game...the announcement was made by director Itsuno at the conclusion of the celebration, though only a logo for the game was shown...in development using the RE engine...
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/dragons-dogma-2-officially-announced/1100-6504709/
https://twitter.com/DragonsDogma/status/1537561220558950402
