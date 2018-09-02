Dragon Quest XI

BiH115 said: Not a fan of any other classic old-school RPG's then either, or? Click to expand...

vegeta535 said: Game is not for you then. DQ games are traditional jrpg as they come. They are not going to change things up to appeal to the masses. I have respect for enix for holding true their heritage. Grant it I still wish for more modern QoL additions to the game.

Not if they have turn-based combat, no. Didn't like any of the FF games until 15. Something like the old Fallout games or Valkyria Chronicles is about as close to turn-based as I would get, but those are really more like tactics games.Yeah, I'm not saying they should change anything. Just that it's a shame because the game's art style is very appealing, but it wouldn't be for me.