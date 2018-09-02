Dragon Quest XI

"One Of The Best Role Playing Games Ever Made"
That is the title of the game's review from the Forbes editor .
https://www.forbes.com/sites/games/...one-of-the-best-role-playing-games-ever-made/
I have been keeping a eye on this title for a while. Really enjoyed DQVIII, which is the only other DQ game I ever played. I believe the game drops on Tuesday for the PS4. I think this game is going to be a real treat!
