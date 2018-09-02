Dragon Quest XI

Poordevil

"One Of The Best Role Playing Games Ever Made"

That is the title of the game's review from the Forbes editor .


https://www.forbes.com/sites/games/...one-of-the-best-role-playing-games-ever-made/

I have been keeping a eye on this title for a while. Really enjoyed DQVIII, which is the only other DQ game I ever played. I believe the game drops on Tuesday for the PS4. I think this game is going to be a real treat!
 
Derangel

Yes, yes, I know, it's Kotaku. Despite the source, this 36 minute(!) review is pretty good. The reviewer is a big DQ fanboy and it shows, but he gives a solid run-down of the mechanics and some vague mentions of storyline stuff.
 
twonunpackmule

I just got my Steam key from GMG. Won't be able to play it on launch...but perhaps later in the week. Look forward to it.
 
KamelRed

KamelRed

I also got my GMG key and all preloaded up. I have 4 days off work after today so my body is ready!
 
mep916

fry's has the ps4 version $10 off today only with promo code. might pick it up.

promo code: 6776465
 
Armenius

Armenius

Poordevil said:
"One Of The Best Role Playing Games Ever Made"

That is the title of the game's review from the Forbes editor .


https://www.forbes.com/sites/games/...one-of-the-best-role-playing-games-ever-made/

I have been keeping a eye on this title for a while. Really enjoyed DQVIII, which is the only other DQ game I ever played. I believe the game drops on Tuesday for the PS4. I think this game is going to be a real treat!
Ollie Barder is the name of the editor, and he is one of the few good journalists in video gaming that is left. Actually cut his chops in several different fandoms including video games. I think his time living in Japan has created a bias, but it's a good review nonetheless.
 
Poordevil

Can't say if this game is among the best RPGs ever made, not that far along in it. But I can say it is among the best crafted. Playing on a PS4 Pro and a 4k Sony TV and it is like playing a work of art. Good looking, smooth running game and it is entertaining to boot.
 
BiH115

BiH115

Last I heard, they're hard at work and production is going smoothly. There's a very good chance it won't be out until sometime next year though. They only really released for PS4 outside of Japan because they wanted to get the game into player's hands asap (otherwise they would have preferred a side-by-side Switch and PS4 release).
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2009
Messages
6,789
Derangel said:
Maybe we'll hear more about it today. Supposedly some SE stuff is going to be shown off at today's Nintendo direct.
There was a leak about the Nintendo Direct that was pretty detailed and it was more about Online then anything else and sadly nothing about DQ11. And the Nintendo direct has been postponed....
BiH115 said:
Last I heard, they're hard at work and production is going smoothly. There's a very good chance it won't be out until sometime next year though. They only really released for PS4 outside of Japan because they wanted to get the game into player's hands asap (otherwise they would have preferred a side-by-side Switch and PS4 release).
Supposedly TGS (Tokyo Game Show) is the place for the Switch version announcement.
 
BiH115

BiH115

Pieter3dnow said:
Supposedly TGS (Tokyo Game Show) is the place for the Switch version announcement.
We shall see. I wouldn't mind having it on the go. I played the JP version for a few hours while in JP on business last year and loved every moment of it. Been engrossed in other games since, but I'm waiting to hop back in again.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Turn-based combat is a deal breaker for me. Shame, because the game's style looks really nice.
 
vegeta535

MavericK said:
Turn-based combat is a deal breaker for me. Shame, because the game's style looks really nice.
Game is not for you then. DQ games are traditional jrpg as they come. They are not going to change things up to appeal to the masses. I have respect for enix for holding true their heritage. Grant it I still wish for more modern QoL additions to the game.
 
MavericK

MavericK

BiH115 said:
Not a fan of any other classic old-school RPG's then either, or?
Not if they have turn-based combat, no. Didn't like any of the FF games until 15. Something like the old Fallout games or Valkyria Chronicles is about as close to turn-based as I would get, but those are really more like tactics games.

vegeta535 said:
Game is not for you then. DQ games are traditional jrpg as they come. They are not going to change things up to appeal to the masses. I have respect for enix for holding true their heritage. Grant it I still wish for more modern QoL additions to the game.
Yeah, I'm not saying they should change anything. Just that it's a shame because the game's art style is very appealing, but it wouldn't be for me.
 
Heavy_Nova

Love it... I love how they retained some of the 8-bit sounds, too. Just started, but so far heard a couple here and there.
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

If people are still waiting for the Switch version it seems to be worthwhile..

 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

Well it seems that the pre order page is up for this game on the Switch :) at least my local retailer :)

switch-dragon-quest-xi-echoes-of-an-elusive-age-de.jpg
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

I'm guessing that the release date will be September 4th for the Switch version :)
That is still in fall period right ?
 
