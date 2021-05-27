Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary

Armenius
Blade-Runner as always has the drop on the Dragon Quest XII reveal, but there was a slew of other titles revealed at the 35th Anniversary stream earlier this morning.
Dragon Quest XII:
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in the style of Octopath Traveler:
Dragon Quest X Offline Remake:
New spinoff called Dragon Quest Treasures:
The only title confirmed for international release so far is XII, but it would be great to get X Offline in western countries as the original online game never made its way outside Japan. III HD-2D also looks amazing.
