Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary

Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
Blade-Runner as always has the drop on the Dragon Quest XII reveal, but there was a slew of other titles revealed at the 35th Anniversary stream earlier this morning.





Dragon Quest XII:
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in the style of Octopath Traveler:


Dragon Quest X Offline Remake:


New spinoff called Dragon Quest Treasures:


The only title confirmed for international release so far is XII, but it would be great to get X Offline in western countries as the original online game never made its way outside Japan. III HD-2D also looks amazing.
 
