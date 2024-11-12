Dragon age

tunatime said: Surprised this doesn't have a thread yet. Is it worth playing? Heard zero good things about all I did hear was it's woke garbage which sucks because the first few games are fun....is it really that bad? Click to expand...

We had a thread but some cry baby couldn't handle anyone bringing up the DEI and virtue signaling built into it.I'll quote myself from the Soapbox thread. Well...at least the parts that shouldn't get this relegated to the soapbox or deleted:There are lots of issues with the game. On a technical level for performance and general stability, quest bugs etc. its actually worthy of praise for once. I think BioWare wanted to avoid another Andromeda situation which is fair. A friend of mine and my girlfriend are playing this game all the way through right now. One of them is about 25 hours in and the other closer to the 50 hour mark. Both of them have said that there isn't explicit and overt alphabet mafia stuff or DEI aside from anything having to do with Taash so long as you don't choose to identify as trans or something in game. Though those options are always present. Though the game does force you to interact with Taash, so the DEI stuff is definitely there.Also, people generally don't seem to like the combat and the skill trees. It's mostly filled with passives and even when you change weapons or combat styles, it's largely still the same. The enemy types don't really challenge you or make you think either. In previous titles there were enemy types that forced you to use different tactics to beat them. Tactics requiring you to control your squad or companions and leverage their abilities to interact with yours. Biotic / tech combo detonations for example in Mass Effect. Certain weapons were better for certain enemy defense types and so on. DAV seems to lack any of that or any other kind of nuance to its gameplay.However, the two biggest issues that seem apparent to me is that the game doesn't really give you any real choice. While dialog options on the wheel might make you think you can be mean or contrary to others, that's not what your character will actually say. You get a deeply sanitized version of what was on the wheel or something completely divorced from your intent. Andromeda has this problem too albeit not to the same degree.The other main issue seems to be that the writing for both companions and quests is very sanitized and inoffensive. The game is afraid to do anything that might offend anyone or challenge them in any way shape or form. We've seen this as far back as Andromeda as I mentioned back in the day how that was the primary reason why that game wasn't as good as the trilogy games. It's protagonist is very safe and sanitized compared to Shepard. Renegade or Paragon everything Shepard could do was bold and memorable. The Ryder siblings simply don't have that option. There were quest lines in previous Dragon Age and Mass Effect games that had very mature themes and since 2017 (or even Inquisition) we really haven't seen that from BioWare.Interactions between companions also seems to never drift beyond petty bickering and on the rare occasions it does, you as a player are forced to mediate between them in a conversation that very much looks like a sit down between two employees with HR.The companion writing extends to the romances which I can only describe as infantile. It's clear to me that these relationship dialogs and scenes were crafted by people that aren't capable of mature or healthy relationships with adults and their understanding of relationships doesn't really extend beyond what they've seen in a Twilight movie. These aren't people that have experienced long term relationships and only have a vague inclination of what courtship looks like from entertainment. So the relationship cut scenes have a veryfeel to them that makes you want to barf.One thing I didn't mention in the other thread is the art direction. It's a fantasy RPG with a Fortnite filter applied to it. While some of the environments look great, the tone of the game is a significant departure from previous games. The characters look like rejected concepts from a Pixar film.