Dragon age

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
We had a thread but some cry baby couldn't handle anyone bringing up the DEI and virtue signaling built into it.Surprised this doesn't have a thread yet. Is it worth playing? Heard zero good things about all I did hear was it's woke garbage which sucks because the first few games are fun....is it really that bad?
Sounds like it a wait till its $20 game. Did they literally called the trans guy trash but change the r to a? You can tell whoever did that didn't want that character in the game.I am about level 15 now and story is getting interesting. The gameplay is also improving now that I have unlocked some powers plus companions are also not completely worthless especially when you can pause and issue commands. Overall, it is quite a repetitive game (which game isn't?) but fun nonetheless.
I have not had a single issue of any character orientation thus far. I haven't met the character which apparently is the one causing the issue of DEI (Taash or something). Thus far, apart from some grandpa dialog about "virtue signaling" as the term was used above, I have not come across anything that would put me off the game. For me it is treading the 7/10 category of games. Nothing fancy but also not horrible.
Gameplay can be fun and I can't wait to unlock specializations and more quests etc. There seems to be tons of things to do and places to go (if I were to just look at sheer number of location Eluvians there are). That is keeping me excited. If I get a chance, I end up putting in about an hour or two every other day to progress.
Story is also picking up and right now I am doing main quest to unlock a warden companion it seems which is also exciting. The main quest is not a long one so for sure I will finish it and may also do some sides (which I occasionally have done to level up my shit).
Btw this is one of the most bug free games I have played of this scale lately. Other one would be Black Ops 6. Generally, these past few months or even this year has been about games with retarded bugs and crap. At least here I don't have to think about that shit.
If you can find it for a 30 I think you will have a decent time with it. Shouldn't be a problem with upcoming BF etc.
if that, idk if id play it for free. lol yup BUT thats a self insert from the writer or director, thats what it was changed to too. i had a good concept vs game pic in the deleted thread. Taash started as female and curvy...Sounds like it a wait till its $20 game. Did they literally called the trans guy trash but change the r to a? You can tell whoever did that didn't want that character in the game.
https://archive.ph/X1aYZyes, its paywalled.
I'm not surprised.https://archive.ph/X1aYZ
As usual for Schreier and other journalists, he painfully avoids the elephant in the room.
Let me guess, he doesn't discuss its woke aspects at all?https://archive.ph/X1aYZ
As usual for Schreier and other journalists, he painfully avoids the elephant in the room.
Let me guess, he doesn't discuss its woke aspects at all?
the EA CEO summed it up pretty well: "Dragon Age had a high-quality launch and was well-reviewed by critics and those who played,” Wilson said on an earnings call. “However, it did not resonate with a broad enough audience in this highly competitive market”
No he didn't. He completely ignored the whole reason the game didn't do well.
Pitiful, ok won't pay any attention to anything he writes, he's been bought and paid forNo he didn't. He completely ignored the whole reason the game didn't do well.
There's a difference between having trans and gay people in your game, and having a 5-minute cutscene about misgendering that plays like a self-insert fantasy written by a bullied teen.if you're longing for the days when there were no trans or gay people in video games or minorities then you're in for a long rough patch...it's the new norm and that won't change anytime soon and it might be time to find a new hobby
Imagine if you were a marginalised person, and THAT THING is what a bunch of suits in a boardroom decided was what represented you and your subculture?
There were a lot of people who played it and were disappointed in it. Also, the game reviewing fairly well is irrelevant. We have had that discussion before. Mainstream "game journalists" are increasingly irrelevant and disconnected from gamers the same way film critics haven't been connected with mainstream audiences since the early 1990's and probably even before that. Again this gets worse all the time with the disconnect from mainstream audiences and critics growing larger by the day."it did not resonate with a broad enough audience" for multiple reasons...it was never one thing...he's right in that the people that actually played the game seemed to like it...seems like that was a dig at the hate online from people who just jumped on the bandwagon without ever even playing the game...the game also reviewed fairly well
I never said it did.it doesn't have to be a 10/10 game in order for it to be considered a decent to good game..
Of course, I couldn't possibly have disliked the game for any other reason. BioWare games have had gay and bisexual characters in them since I started playing them. I don't care about that. The non-binary BS is modern day lunacy that had no place in a Dragon Age game and the cringe level writing that was part of the game was one of its biggest problems. Not just because you had a character that wasn't conventionally attractive or fit into a gender role, but because the writing was absolutely fucking awful. Plenty of characters are well liked despite not being attractive, so don't get that part twisted. (I'm sure you will anyway.) There is a reason why the cut scenes were memed to death and why the game got clowned on..if you're longing for the days when there were no trans or gay people in video games or minorities then you're in for a long rough patch...it's the new norm and that won't change anytime soon and it might be time to find a new hobby
Graphics were subpar and there were a lot of bad narrative decisions. As I understand it there were things that contradicted earlier lore. Then there was the tone and art style which was a far departure from what people expected and from the earlier games. I've played enough of the earlier ones to know that point is spot on. Gameplay was a bit of a mixed bag from everyone I know who played it. (Including my girlfriend who is an avid Dragon Age fan).Veilguard definitely disappointed and underperformed in terms of sales but it's because of the gameplay/story/expectations
Graphics were subpar...
not according to the experts at Digital Foundry...one of the most knowledgeable and respected hardware enthusiast sites...
Dragon Age: The Veilguard- Simply Brilliant On PC
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjawnIC81nE
I have eyes and decide these things for myself...
that would be Dan_D tooon a pure technical level reviewed by people with extensive technical knowledge
not according to the experts at Digital Foundry...one of the most knowledgeable and respected hardware enthusiast sites...
Dragon Age: The Veilguard- Simply Brilliant On PC
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjawnIC81nE
that would be Dan_D too
"it did not resonate with a broad enough audience" for multiple reasons...it was never one thing...he's right in that the people that actually played the game seemed to like it...seems like that was a dig at the hate online from people who just jumped on the bandwagon without ever even playing the game...the game also reviewed fairly well
it doesn't have to be a 10/10 game in order for it to be considered a decent to good game...if you're longing for the days when there were no trans or gay people in video games or minorities then you're in for a long rough patch...it's the new norm and that won't change anytime soon and it might be time to find a new hobby
Veilguard definitely disappointed and underperformed in terms of sales but it's because of the gameplay/story/expectations
Not a single one of the main hosts of Digital Foundry has any technical experience in the field other than reviewing games or being a long time "journalist". Not a single one is an engineer or developer. There are many people on this forum with the same or more experience than the DF crew. A game being technically impressive doesn't automatically make it impressive visually or in any other way.this is not a motherboard review...I'm talking about technical knowledge regarding graphics, GPU's, game engines etc...DF is one of the best
Agreed, don't let the door hit you on the way outlol, nah. It's already poison to continue with that trend. We are already seeing the massive shift. Those who don't will continue to be put out of business while putting a huge smile on my face.
Of course, I couldn't possibly have disliked the game for any other reason. BioWare games have had gay and bisexual characters in them since I started playing them. I don't care about that. The non-binary BS is modern day lunacy that had no place in a Dragon Age game and the cringe level writing that was part of the game was one of its biggest problems. Not just because you had a character that wasn't conventionally attractive or fit into a gender role, but because the writing was absolutely fucking awful. Plenty of characters are well liked despite not being attractive, so don't get that part twisted. (I'm sure you will anyway.) There is a reason why the cut scenes were memed to death and why the game got clowned on.
anyone that can fucking read would get that we dont have a problem with them. its the way they jam shit down our throats, the shitty writing, the self inserts, the attacks over critism etc etc etc etc. if you actually had read what all of us have posted in all the theads and had any normal level of reading comprehension, you'd get that. holy fuck.you don't really expect anyone to believe that you didn't have any issues with older games or movies that had minorities/gays/trans people in it do you?
nope... this has always been a thing since the beginning. just because the phrase is relatively new to many folks doesn't mean the idea behind it is. I'll just assume you are talking about something else though, and not just demeaning a huge group of people's feelings.The non-binary BS is modern day lunacy
Do you really a poster here had issue with Will Smith or Denzel leading movies now or back then ? or Neil Patrick Harris cast in a movie or ? Or Kevin hart making is comedies or Michael B Jordan leading movies ? Angry if Ice Cube show up in their movies...does anyone really believe that coincidentally you only recently became annoyed with DEI or gay people or Black people in video games/movies?...really?.
Social uproar about that type of stuff still existed, it took higher bar maybe, but:.you want to know the reason why there wasn't an uproar when Billy D Williams was hired to play Lando Calrissian or in older RPG games?...because social media didn't exist
feelings
Nope. This is post-modernist propaganda they teach people now to try to say it's "normal." They even have bought and paid for studies to try and further convince people.nope... this has always been a thing since the beginning. just because the phrase is relatively new to many folks doesn't mean the idea behind it is. I'll just assume you are talking about something else though, and not just demeaning a huge group of people's feelings.
not an opinion, was an honest question. Also, I gave Dan the benefit of the doubt, if you hadn't noticed. nice try being nuanced yourself there...opinion
ok, I'll just admit we are talking about something different. being non-binary isn't normal, but it is okay to be different. I'm guessing we all agree on that. if you are talking about pushing an agenda for whatever reason, I also agree that that's annoying. I'm just trying to defend a group of people, pointing out some hypocrisy in the words that may, or may not, exist here.Nope. This is post-modernist propaganda they teach people now to try to say it's "normal." They even have bought and paid for studies to try and further convince people.