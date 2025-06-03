UE5's nanite foliage looks amazing in new Witcher 4 demo

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
Today's State of Unreal presentation is impressive, to say the least. It also contains a 9.5-minute Witcher 4 demo at the start, and it looks incredible. Dense, natural-looking forests look like they're finally achievable, thanks to nanite for foliage.
View: https://youtu.be/-XkhD4gNeQg
Todd Howard must've pooped himself when he watched that. He'll have to be agonizing whether he can let go of their decrepit engine, which won't be able to come close to competing with what was shown today, or make TES VI a laughing stock when it's revealed with maybe 2025-level graphics.
