  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

UE5's nanite foliage looks amazing in new Witcher 4 demo

D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
2,044
Today's State of Unreal presentation is impressive, to say the least. It also contains a 9.5-minute Witcher 4 demo at the start, and it looks incredible. Dense, natural-looking forests look like they're finally achievable, thanks to nanite for foliage.


View: https://youtu.be/-XkhD4gNeQg

Todd Howard must've pooped himself when he watched that. He'll have to be agonizing whether he can let go of their decrepit engine, which won't be able to come close to competing with what was shown today, or make TES VI a laughing stock when it's revealed with maybe 2025-level graphics.
 
Nvidia, Epic, and CDPR, are doing a serious deep dive and overhaul on UE5 for Witcher 4, and hope to roll that through to the next Cyberpunk to dramatically improve how UE5 handles open environments.

Assuming they manage to pull that fix out of their collective asses, it could be a pretty big deal.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I hate that everything is going Unreal these days.

I miss back when Valve kept the source engine up to world class standards. It has been a while now though.
Click to expand...
On one hand, Epic is doing a lot of really hard work to make UE5 an engine you can do just about anything in, and can build up a competent outline of a project in a relatively short time.
On the other hand, it ensures that many of the games that come out will be cookie-cutter, low-effort clones that are slightly different takes on the same repetitive game loop.

We can only hope that there are some stand out hits that break the mold.
 
Lakados said:
On one hand, Epic is doing a lot of really hard work to make UE5 an engine you can do just about anything in, and can build up a competent outline of a project in a relatively short time.
On the other hand, it ensures that many of the games that come out will be cookie-cutter, low-effort clones that are slightly different takes on the same repetitive game loop.

We can only hope that there are some stand out hits that break the mold.
Click to expand...
Unity shitting the bed with their license terms didn't help either...
 
I may have a new best looking game ever coming. I'm a total sucker for nice foliage in games, have been for a long time.

I hope they go all in on the fancy graphics. Just ray trace everything and save the budget to make the rest of the game better. Baking lighting is time consuming and expensive. Ok, so I'm being greedy here since I won't use it. I'm sure they'll have a path tracing option. Or shorten the development cycle, or both. It's getting way too long. It's already been 10 years since the last Witcher game. 13.5 years since Skyrim, etc.
 
KazeoHin said:
Unity shitting the bed with their license terms didn't help either...
Click to expand...
Unity made that decision because they knew they were cooked.
Unity was getting a lot of residuals from being the default development environment for the Switch, then Nintendo did that behind closed doors display of the Switch 2, and they were showing off the UE5 build Epic had done for them.
Unity hadn't been asked to make an updated build for the new console so they knew that was gone.
Then they had UE5 doing everything they did but better, with a larger asset library and cleaner tutorials.

Unity made that god awful license change because they needed to squeeze whatever they could before they faded into irrelevancy; the only thing the change did was speed it along.
 
Looks amazing. Hopefully improvements to stuttering are implemented and we start seeing that in new UE5 games.
 
Yes it is a bit sad not a red engine that compete anymore, but this seem to be an heavily push stuff into Unreal from the studio team (maybe they are paid with credit....) and could look unique in some way for a while with the leg up.
 
Delicieuxz said:
Today's State of Unreal presentation is impressive, to say the least. It also contains a 9.5-minute Witcher 4 demo at the start, and it looks incredible. Dense, natural-looking forests look like they're finally achievable, thanks to nanite for foliage
Click to expand...

looks impressive in a tech demo...let's see what it looks like and how it performs in actual games...and if they'll ever fix the traversal/loading stuttering
 
The little bit of Witcher 4 was incredible. Nanite technology has really progressed since the last time I watched a demo of it.
 
Performance on a stock PS5 ..... that is LN2 cooled
1749012904988.png
 
Lakados said:
On the other hand, it ensures that many of the games that come out will be cookie-cutter, low-effort clones
Click to expand...
Yeah, one of the reasons why such things feel less impressive is it used to be such spectacular tech required a lot of top-tier talent, which led to milestones like Crysis, etc. There were clear signals that if a team put in that much effort it's worth paying attention to.

Now it's become diluted with the ease and availability of UE default anims and drop-in assets, with obscenely high quality libraries like Quixel Megascans. It's kind of similar with generative AI artwork, in that previously high polish art was a sign those behind a product cared but now that heuristic has been diluted, too.

(Which isn't to say the new TW4 tech isn't impressive it's just high quality baseline graphics tech has become so mainstream that it affects perceptions of even higher effort things imo)
 
The Witcher IV Trailer with Ciri as Protagonist Was Pre-Rendered on an “Unannounced” NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, CD PROJEKT RED Reveals

The trailer is pre-rendered in a custom build of Unreal Engine 5 on an unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. Powered by the same tech that The Witcher IV is built on, using assets and models from the game itself

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2024/1...vidia-geforce-rtx-gpu-cd-projekt-red-reveals/
 
Marees said:
The Witcher IV Trailer with Ciri as Protagonist Was Pre-Rendered on an “Unannounced” NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, CD PROJEKT RED Reveals

The trailer is pre-rendered in a custom build of Unreal Engine 5 on an unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. Powered by the same tech that The Witcher IV is built on, using assets and models from the game itself

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2024/1...vidia-geforce-rtx-gpu-cd-projekt-red-reveals/
Click to expand...
That article is from December 2024, and is regarding their previous trailer, which also released last December. This new State of Unreal technical presentation has it announced at its start (in the full State of Unreal video, the W4 demo cut doesn't have that audio) that it's rendered in real-time on the PS5, at 60 FPS, with ray-tracing. I think obviously using upscaling.

Using the Witcher YT channel's video of the new presentation, posted by Drezkill, at around 8:58 they show Ciri being controlled with a controller as she walks into the town, asking people to look at how responsive the world is to player actions. At around 12:12, they talk about "tons of optimizations" being shown, including a new Unreal Animation Framework, allowing them to fit, with room to spare, over 300 animated skeletal mesh agents while getting 60 FPS.

In the post-demo technical overview, they talk about how every part of the foliage is rendered on the GPU, and how they can now seamlessly transition from gameplay to cinematic (suggested it was being done in the tech demo). It's also said that ray-tracing and Lumen now run over twice as fast, with no visual trade-off, compared to when UE5 was released, allowing them to get 60 FPS on consoles.
 
Does anyone else remember the previews of The Witcher 3? The graphics ended up getting a big downgrade from what the demos showed.
 
Bankie said:
Does anyone else remember the previews of The Witcher 3? The graphics ended up getting a big downgrade from what the demos showed.
Click to expand...
Yeah. But it's a significant difference that the Witcher 3's E3 2013 demo was running on undisclosed hardware, and just made to look amazing - probably with post-processing added, maybe not even rendered in real-time. While this State of Unreal Witcher 4 demo is confirmed to be running in real-time, on a baseline PS5. So, we already know that modern systems can handle what was shown in that demo, and more.


View: https://youtu.be/V962NMUXp6A


View: https://youtu.be/cLOJDwJODL4
 
Looks cool. Still won’t buy it after the cluster that was CP2077… I won’t reward companies that ship broken games and bamboozle their customers into buying.
 
DrezKill said:
Fucking miiddleware now. A ton of games used UE3. Even more used UE4. And now waaaay too many games are using UE5, and are thus ending up with all the same issues that UE5 has, such as shader compilation stutter.
Click to expand...
That's why Nvidia, and CDPR are working extensively with Epic to fix that issue with open world environments.
Supposedly, they are making so many changes that the resulting engine might classify as a major revision (eg. 5.5), I get the impression they are trying to make the changes in a way that wouldn't classify as a fork, resulting in a UEop 5.3 or something like that.

So while they are very confident they could make the changes internally to fix the open world texture issues the UE5 engine has, they don't want to do it in a way that breaks compatibility with future revisions of UE5 so they are all partnering up.

Nvidia has been working with Epic for the past few months, tackling the issue and helping them implement better compression algorithms and direct access stuff to help improve performance while reducing GDDR consumption, and Nvidia has obviously been working closely with CDPR for Cyberpunk and all the Ray Tracing goodness.

My worry is that they build something that overly punishes AMD users for a generation or two. Lots of the new Texture compression tech out there, proprietary and open, makes extensive use of Matrix Multiplication, and RDNA 3 and below don't do that overly well. Heck, Vega does it better.
 
Lakados said:
That's why Nvidia, and CDPR are working extensively with Epic to fix that issue with open world environments.
Supposedly, they are making so many changes that the resulting engine might classify as a major revision (eg. 5.5), I get the impression they are trying to make the changes in a way that wouldn't classify as a fork, resulting in a UEop 5.3 or something like that.

So while they are very confident they could make the changes internally to fix the open world texture issues the UE5 engine has, they don't want to do it in a way that breaks compatibility with future revisions of UE5 so they are all partnering up.

Nvidia has been working with Epic for the past few months, tackling the issue and helping them implement better compression algorithms and direct access stuff to help improve performance while reducing GDDR consumption, and Nvidia has obviously been working closely with CDPR for Cyberpunk and all the Ray Tracing goodness.

My worry is that they build something that overly punishes AMD users for a generation or two. Lots of the new Texture compression tech out there, proprietary and open, makes extensive use of Matrix Multiplication, and RDNA 3 and below don't do that overly well. Heck, Vega does it better.
Click to expand...
True that involving NV in development is going to result in more-proprietary results, but let’s be honest: Anyone on RDNA 2 or 3 should be jumping to RDNA 4 right now. I sold my 6800 XT for $380 local cash a couple of months ago, and it looks like they’re still going for $350 to $400 on eBay: https://www.watchcount.com/sold/“68...00&minPrice=250&site=EBAY_US&sortBy=bestmatch

The 9060 XT 16GB may not set the world on fire in value, and may not be as fast in raster as the 6800 XT out-of-the-box, but for even money I’d absolutely make the trade if I weren’t looking to do a full upgrade. You get better future-proofing, FSR 4 and Redstone, much better power/thermals, and you can probably UV+OC it to match the 6800 XT and still use less power. I loved my 6800 XT, but 2025 is the year to move on from RDNA 2 while it’s still worth something on the used market. Similar for the 7900 XT/X, which can be sold for even money or better vs the 9070 cards, which are far-superior for gaming.* The only RDNA 3 cards I would keep are the 7800 XT / 7900 GRE.

*I bought a 7900 XTX Hellhound last year when the Amazon Warehouse price dropped to $707, and I was disappointed. Yes, it had quite a bit more performance than my 6800 XT, but it ran even hotter, so I had to underclock it and give up a lot of that advantage. My 9070 non-XT boosts straight to 3 GHz with a -70 mv undervolt, stable as a rock. The 7900 XTX might be faster on paper, but the 9070 was much faster in practice for my use case, to say nothing of the 9070 XT.
 
Lakados said:
My worry is that they build something that overly punishes AMD users for a generation or two.
Click to expand...
This will be made to try to run fine on a PS5/Xbox/PS6, so it should be quite well optimized all around, they are running their demo here on a RDNA 2 gpu after all.

Cyberpunk 2077 run really well on AMD card (9070xt faster than a 5070ti.. title) and that was quite Nvidiatized and this will be on Unreal an engine that has amd in mind because of console. Black Myth was particularly PC centric for a game like that because of the Chinese gaming market it did not even had an Xbox release on launch and did not had the same sales ambition, teams or budget to make it work well on all platform.

In some ways Cyberpunk non gameplay footage pre-release could have oversold crowd density and their dynamism, but real-time quality got better not worst (went from a PS4 looking title to PC/PS5 one):

View: https://youtu.be/Ogihi-OewPQ

Same for Witcher 3 EA playrun demo versus the final version. I am not sure how many, someone with a controller in their hands to do the demo, on stage with the person that trying to sales the engine to other company making direct claim on what it can do, significant fraud we had in the past...
 
Last edited:
Lakados said:
That's why Nvidia, and CDPR are working extensively with Epic to fix that issue with open world environments.
Supposedly, they are making so many changes that the resulting engine might classify as a major revision (eg. 5.5), I get the impression they are trying to make the changes in a way that wouldn't classify as a fork, resulting in a UEop 5.3 or something like that.

So while they are very confident they could make the changes internally to fix the open world texture issues the UE5 engine has, they don't want to do it in a way that breaks compatibility with future revisions of UE5 so they are all partnering up.

Nvidia has been working with Epic for the past few months, tackling the issue and helping them implement better compression algorithms and direct access stuff to help improve performance while reducing GDDR consumption, and Nvidia has obviously been working closely with CDPR for Cyberpunk and all the Ray Tracing goodness.

My worry is that they build something that overly punishes AMD users for a generation or two. Lots of the new Texture compression tech out there, proprietary and open, makes extensive use of Matrix Multiplication, and RDNA 3 and below don't do that overly well. Heck, Vega does it better.
Click to expand...

Epic doesn't mainline anything hardware or vendor specific. You need to pull patches from the Nvidia fork.

All the changes in 5.6 are agnostic. And it still doesn't include everything in the demo. Nanite Foliage isn't available, for example.

Not even sure if it's on main yet. I guess it'll materialize for 5.7.
 
Ididar said:
The only comment about that was based on Ciri being the lead and not Geralt. Who cares. If the gameplay is awesome and the visuals look like that? I don't care who the lead character is.
Click to expand...

Not true, they lost a lot of talent over "inclusion issues" They lost so much talent they had to switch to UE5.

CD Projekt RED Loses Key Staff Due to Inclusion Issues​

https://en.gamegpu.com/game/cd-project-red-loses-key-employees-due-to-inclusion-issues

CD Project Red has problems with «diversity, equality and inclusion» and dismissal of experienced developers​

https://itc.ua/en/news/cd-project-r...-dismissal-of-experienced-developers-insider/

CDPR CEO "Never Worked with Sweet Baby Inc” ...But Evidence Says Otherwise​

https://www.smashjt.com/post/cdpr-c...-ties-while-hiring-ex-sweet-baby-inc-employee
 
arthur_tuxedo said:
True that involving NV in development is going to result in more-proprietary results, but let’s be honest: Anyone on RDNA 2 or 3 should be jumping to RDNA 4 right now. I sold my 6800 XT for $380 local cash a couple of months ago, and it looks like they’re still going for $350 to $400 on eBay: https://www.watchcount.com/sold/“6800”+xt/computerstablets-networking_58058/all?itemLocation=US&lastSoldDate=3days&maxPrice=600&minPrice=250&site=EBAY_US&sortBy=bestmatch

The 9060 XT 16GB may not set the world on fire in value, and may not be as fast in raster as the 6800 XT out-of-the-box, but for even money I’d absolutely make the trade if I weren’t looking to do a full upgrade. You get better future-proofing, FSR 4 and Redstone, much better power/thermals, and you can probably UV+OC it to match the 6800 XT and still use less power. I loved my 6800 XT, but 2025 is the year to move on from RDNA 2 while it’s still worth something on the used market. Similar for the 7900 XT/X, which can be sold for even money or better vs the 9070 cards, which are far-superior for gaming.* The only RDNA 3 cards I would keep are the 7800 XT / 7900 GRE.

*I bought a 7900 XTX Hellhound last year when the Amazon Warehouse price dropped to $707, and I was disappointed. Yes, it had quite a bit more performance than my 6800 XT, but it ran even hotter, so I had to underclock it and give up a lot of that advantage. My 9070 non-XT boosts straight to 3 GHz with a -70 mv undervolt, stable as a rock. The 7900 XTX might be faster on paper, but the 9070 was much faster in practice for my use case, to say nothing of the 9070 XT.
Click to expand...
I have a few systems that even the 8GB could be huge for, they are running 6650 and they have driver issues when working in MS Office and they just aren't being addressed.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I hate that everything is going Unreal these days.

I miss back when Valve kept the source engine up to world class standards. It has been a while now though.
Click to expand...
I mostly agree with this, the issue is that standards are getting harder and harder to keep up with. That's the main reason I don't like Doom: The Dark Ages being a bit of a flop sales wise, I could see ID Tech going the same way as other proprietary engines. Unity is getting better in the high end graphics department but they're still way behind. They dominate the mobile market though (for good reasons like easy deployment), they have the infrastructure to catch up but I don't think they'll do it because it won't be profitable enough for them in the short term.
 
socK said:
Epic doesn't mainline anything hardware or vendor specific. You need to pull patches from the Nvidia fork.

All the changes in 5.6 are agnostic. And it still doesn't include everything in the demo. Nanite Foliage isn't available, for example.

Not even sure if it's on main yet. I guess it'll materialize for 5.7.
Click to expand...
The numbers I was giving are arbitrary and just for example.
While I am not concerned about it being built around something specifically Nvidia-centric, I am worried that AMD will abandon its attempt to bring some functionality down to RDNA 2 and 3.
RDNA 2 and 3 just lack some functionality when dealing with the new "AI" based texture compression technologies, RDNA 4 doesn't appear to have an issue. Same for many of the Direct Storage in DX12 and Vulkan, even using the open source options, Nvidia is upwards of 5x faster across the entire RTX lineup than the RDNA 2 and 3 options, with RDNA 4 significantly improving but still lagging behind the 4000 and 5000 series cards.

But in retrospect, by the time the game actually releases, RDNA 3 might already be 3 generations old, and it's completely a moot point; it would be like complaining about a game today not working well on the RTX 2000 series, so... yeah, probably not relevant but it just sticks with me a little.
 
rinaldo00 said:

CD Projekt RED Loses Key Staff Due to Inclusion Issues​

https://en.gamegpu.com/game/cd-project-red-loses-key-employees-due-to-inclusion-issues
Click to expand...
Author: Maximum Games
An insider known by the nickname endymion, claims that the difficulty of hiring staff familiar with the RED engine has led to an increased reliance on outsourcing,

Insider ? seem to be random youtuber from 10 of thousands miles away.... Red being a proprietary engine you cannot hire people familiar with it no matter what, those all worked or work for you.
 
Last edited:
rinaldo00 said:
Not true, they lost a lot of talent over "inclusion issues" They lost so much talent they had to switch to UE5.

CD Projekt RED Loses Key Staff Due to Inclusion Issues​

https://en.gamegpu.com/game/cd-project-red-loses-key-employees-due-to-inclusion-issues

CD Project Red has problems with «diversity, equality and inclusion» and dismissal of experienced developers​

https://itc.ua/en/news/cd-project-r...-dismissal-of-experienced-developers-insider/

CDPR CEO "Never Worked with Sweet Baby Inc” ...But Evidence Says Otherwise​

https://www.smashjt.com/post/cdpr-c...-ties-while-hiring-ex-sweet-baby-inc-employee
Click to expand...
I'm not saying they didn't lose key talent, but they switched to UE5 in 2022, a full 2 years before any of this happened.
I'd venture to say that having switched, the engine developers got bored, they want to make their own engines, not tune somebody else's; it's not the job they signed on for, so they left. Diversity and all that jazz is just a better clickbait title than the real causes.

As for Sweet Baby, they had their hands in god damned near everything, they had contracts with every major publisher, so that means every developer under those publishers got the treatment, how much they chose to do was up to them.
Good riddance to bad rubbish, I say.
 
rinaldo00 said:
Not true, they lost a lot of talent over "inclusion issues" They lost so much talent they had to switch to UE5.

CD Projekt RED Loses Key Staff Due to Inclusion Issues​

https://en.gamegpu.com/game/cd-project-red-loses-key-employees-due-to-inclusion-issues

CD Project Red has problems with «diversity, equality and inclusion» and dismissal of experienced developers​

https://itc.ua/en/news/cd-project-r...-dismissal-of-experienced-developers-insider/

CDPR CEO "Never Worked with Sweet Baby Inc” ...But Evidence Says Otherwise​

https://www.smashjt.com/post/cdpr-c...-ties-while-hiring-ex-sweet-baby-inc-employee
Click to expand...
Those are generally poor-quality sources trying to spark outrage, especially that last one... and as LukeTbk noted, it's not a shock that CDPR would have trouble finding developers that haven't worked with its proprietary engine. It's like Ferrari asking why test driver candidates haven't driven on its private tracks.

As it stands, custom engines don't provide as many benefits as they used to. You need highly inventive developers and often huge resources. I'd rather see CDPR make a great game with UE5 than fight with delays or technical problems out of pride.
 
Lakados said:
But in retrospect, by the time the game actually releases, RDNA 3 might already be 3 generations old, and it's completely a moot point; it would be like complaining about a game today not working well on the RTX 2000 series, so... yeah, probably not relevant but it just sticks with me a little.
Click to expand...
It will be more like Cyberpunk not running well on the PS4 (which happened), PS5-Xbox is the bunch of RDNA 2 that will be around, but as thing are going the ps4 in 2020 was much weaker relative to the field than the ps5 will be in 2027.
 
The new demonstration was supposedly running on a base PS5 at 60fps with Ray Tracing.

Annnnnnnnd we'll see if that's the case with the final, actual game we can play. The demo looks great but.....I've seen this song and dance a few times before. I have no reason to believe this is anything more than a bullshot, communicated through half-truths.
 
DrezKill said:
Fucking miiddleware now. A ton of games used UE3. Even more used UE4. And now waaaay too many games are using UE5, and are thus ending up with all the same issues that UE5 has, such as shader compilation stutter.
Click to expand...
Nvidia has recently been putting out a lot of updates to their work on "Pipeline State Objects"
https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/dali/user-guide/docs/pipeline.html

And Nvidia's work on Neural Rendering directly addresses UE5's Shader Complexity issues.
https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/n...s-next-era-of-ai-powered-graphics-innovation/

Those nail down most of the UE5 shader problems, leaving only the Global Shader class left, which has some specific caching mechanics that are... problematic on GPUs with less VRAM. But the new "AI" texture compression tech could significantly cut down that impact, how much though, remains to be seen.

There is some cool stuff Nvidia is working on with Precaching and how that gets stored.
https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/5...ith-nvidia-tensorrt-llm-kv-cache-early-reuse/
It was initially developed for common data in LLM's but it appears to have some cool gaming applications, but it requires neural rendering and the other goodies that aren't fully integrated into Vulkan and DX12 officially yet.

All combined, I think it could result in massive improvements to the Shader Compilation and Texture Pop-up issues that UE5 suffers in large open environments.

The big question is, how well does that work on AMD hardware? Because all of those are currently available in Vulkan and DX12 via some Nvidia proprietary RTX extensions, much like the first Ray Tracing implementations were before they were rolled into DX12 and Vulkan for everybody to implement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top