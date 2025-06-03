UE5's nanite foliage looks amazing in new Witcher 4 demo

Lakados said: My worry is that they build something that overly punishes AMD users for a generation or two. Click to expand...

This will be made to try to run fine on a PS5/Xbox/PS6, so it should be quite well optimized all around, they are running their demo here on a RDNA 2 gpu after all.Cyberpunk 2077 run really well on AMD card (9070xt faster than a 5070ti.. title) and that was quite Nvidiatized and this will be on Unreal an engine that has amd in mind because of console. Black Myth was particularly PC centric for a game like that because of the Chinese gaming market it did not even had an Xbox release on launch and did not had the same sales ambition, teams or budget to make it work well on all platform.In some ways Cyberpunk non gameplay footage pre-release could have oversold crowd density and their dynamism, but real-time quality got better not worst (went from a PS4 looking title to PC/PS5 one):Same for Witcher 3 EA playrun demo versus the final version. I am not sure how many, someone with a controller in their hands to do the demo, on stage with the person that trying to sales the engine to other company making direct claim on what it can do, significant fraud we had in the past...