Dragon Age III: Inquisition announced!!!!

I actually enjoyed Dragon Age 2 so I am glad to hear this. I thought that the original Dragon Age was better but DA2 was still a solid game.
 
It's perhaps telling that the announce thread hasn't been touched in over a year.

50min game play from Jessie Cox.

Environments looks good. Combat looks very DA2ish. Items looks boring, but hard to tell. I find the no-healing spells idea baffling (and if you think it's to 'make the game harder'... please <shakes head>).

UI looks awful. If the final PC UI is just as bad... oh dear.
 
That's cause most people are using this thread in general gaming (Since it's on both console/pc):
http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1717536
 
That's fine, but I don't want to stay too close to people who think CRPGs should be (designed around and) played with a controller.

I think I heard they're supposed to show off the PC UI 'soon'.
 
That doesn't specifically show off or even talk about the UI really, and is of a clearly marked alpha build.

I would like to see a bit more in-depth look than that. You'd like to be able to assume there's a UI scale option since it's 2014, but I don't like assuming.

(And no, I don't follow every PR video they push out)
 
IT was released just yesterday to show it off and also along with the pc requirements, I doubt it will change from now until release (just a little over a month to go).
 
They were essentially doing a Q&A, not sure how hilarious you expected it to be.

Well, the menus look passable at best. Obviously they started with the console UI and then tweaked that a bit, because that's how you do UI design when you're only investing tens of millions of dollars in a game.

You get these weird 'press an arrow to scroll' elements, regions shifting in and out for no good reason. Everything designed around the huge font necessary in the console version, which also leads to the text boxes being very short. I counted seven items visible in the inventory at a time.

It'll probably work better than the skyrim UI did out of the box, but that was so bad it made me stop playing the game till I found skyui to fix the worst. So low bar is what I'm saying.
 
That's quite possibly one of the lamest excuses I've heard of for "quitting a game" haha. I mean geez it seems to me like you're just desperately looking for a reason to be negative.

I personally didn't get very frustrated with Skyrim because, the game itself was fun....I'm sure I'm not in the minority.
 
I played DA2. I think DA3 deserves to be judged harshly. Bioware haven't earned any 'breaks' the last few years.

As for Skyrim, I'm sure millions of people suffered through that UI because they didn't know better (or couldn't do anything about it). Fortunately I was not alone in thinking it was absolute rubbish, so there was a solution.
 
it speaks volumes that over two years the announced DA3 gets 18 replies.
 
The UI was rubbish, especially for those of us that wanted the surround experience and were continuously thwarted. But the game was still fun. Every game has bits and pieces of it that are annoying, but the end goal of a game is to be fun, and even with the crap that I had to deal with on Skyrim, it was still fun. The same goes for DA1 and DA2, both had things I found annoying, but in the end, both of them were fun.
 
Should I be excited for this game? I was initially, since I loved DAO & enjoyed DA2 a little.
 
I am excited for it, It's the main game I'm looking forward to for the rest of this year (until The Witcher 3 in Feb.).

Even though I HATED DA:2.

Mainly because of the engine change, the open world, the crafting (which sounds insane, you craft individual parts of weapons, like hilts and blades to make a sword and can make armor for classes that looks like different types, IE plate looking armor for mages to wear).

Plus the characters seem more interesting then the ones in DA2 (minus Varric, he was cool). Iron Bull seems like he'll be a blast to play with (Freddie Prinze Jr is doing the voice) and Dorian, if he's anything like the voice actor seems like he might be a hoot as well (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KdusAdIqBI&list=UUePE_9yUaBe478B_CuCBcoA).
 
I'm cautiously optimistic for this game.

I was a huge fan of DA:O, and it still remains one of my favorite games of the last few years. But after DA2 and ME3, my hopes for Bioware producing anything that lives up to my expectations are pretty flat.

That said, I'm liking what I'm seeing. There seems to be a lot of good going for this game. But again, I'm still cautious about it. I definitely won't pre-order, but I may buy a few days after launch if the initial impressions are positive.
 
it was awkward for me to play DA2 on my PC but after a while I started to get ued to it.
 
I'm also cautiously optimistic. DA1 was such a great game, and I still think DA2 could have been if EA hadn't forced them to crank it out so quickly.
The fact that they seem to have taken their time with this one is a good sign. I doubt it'll be as good as the first game, but I have faith that it should be much better than the 2nd one.
If they even make it as good as Mass Effect 3 I'll be satisfied.
 
I thought ME3 was still a blast despite the ending. The entire ME series might be one of my most favorite besides Shenmue.
 
I agree. There were obvious issues with all three, but I think the overall "vibe" and the things they did well make up for it. My wife complains about the series, but yet she has full-on marathon'd all 3 more than once. DA1 is the only other game I've seen her play like that.
 
I absolutely loved the Mass Effect series as a whole, I'm just not satisfied with how they ended things. It would be stupid of me to condemn the entire series due to just the ending. I enjoyed the ride, it's just a shame they left it where they did.

I'm just hoping DA:I doesn't suffer from the same issue as far as the story goes.
 
At least Dragon Age wasn't 100% connected story wise. The big deal about ME3 was they said all your decisions would matter and basically all your decisions didn't matter and you got three different color endings.
 
Game looks pretty slick like the enviroments is that Kevin Van Ord ? ...Did he work on the game? He seems to know way too much about if =)
 
By the end of part 1 I already want to pick this up. I've been telling myself since it was announced that I wouldn't pre-order and wait for release but damnit everything about the game has been soooo good.
 
do you need to have played the first 2 games to understand the story or can a person jump in with Inquisition?
 
You can jump right in though if you want create a custom previous game world you can use the Dragon Age Keep and create your own world state that the game will use.
 
Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2 are really only loosely related, so I imagine you'll be able to jump into this one without issue. There may be a few missing details as far as world-building and setting go that you'll need to figure out, but the story seems to be more independent.
 
