Dragon Age III: Inquisition announced!!!!

It's perhaps telling that the announce thread hasn't been touched in over a year.
50min game play from Jessie Cox.
Environments looks good. Combat looks very DA2ish. Items looks boring, but hard to tell. I find the no-healing spells idea baffling (and if you think it's to 'make the game harder'... please <shakes head>).
UI looks awful. If the final PC UI is just as bad... oh dear.
They couldn't get any more boring if they tried. I would rather slap myself in the balls with a hand grenade.
They were essentially doing a Q&A, not sure how hilarious you expected it to be.
Well, the menus look passable at best. Obviously they started with the console UI and then tweaked that a bit, because that's how you do UI design when you're only investing tens of millions of dollars in a game.
You get these weird 'press an arrow to scroll' elements, regions shifting in and out for no good reason. Everything designed around the huge font necessary in the console version, which also leads to the text boxes being very short. I counted seven items visible in the inventory at a time.
It'll probably work better than the skyrim UI did out of the box, but that was so bad it made me stop playing the game till I found skyui to fix the worst. So low bar is what I'm saying.
That's quite possibly one of the lamest excuses I've heard of for "quitting a game" haha. I mean geez it seems to me like you're just desperately looking for a reason to be negative.
I personally didn't get very frustrated with Skyrim because, the game itself was fun....I'm sure I'm not in the minority.
I played DA2. I think DA3 deserves to be judged harshly. Bioware haven't earned any 'breaks' the last few years.
As for Skyrim, I'm sure millions of people suffered through that UI because they didn't know better (or couldn't do anything about it). Fortunately I was not alone in thinking it was absolute rubbish, so there was a solution.
I'm cautiously optimistic for this game.
I was a huge fan of DA:O, and it still remains one of my favorite games of the last few years. But after DA2 and ME3, my hopes for Bioware producing anything that lives up to my expectations are pretty flat.
That said, I'm liking what I'm seeing. There seems to be a lot of good going for this game. But again, I'm still cautious about it. I definitely won't pre-order, but I may buy a few days after launch if the initial impressions are positive.
I thought ME3 was still a blast despite the ending. The entire ME series might be one of my most favorite besides Shenmue.
I thought ME3 was still a blast despite the ending. The entire ME series might be one of my most favorite besides Shenmue.
I absolutely loved the Mass Effect series as a whole, I'm just not satisfied with how they ended things. It would be stupid of me to condemn the entire series due to just the ending. I enjoyed the ride, it's just a shame they left it where they did.
I'm just hoping DA:I doesn't suffer from the same issue as far as the story goes.
Game looks pretty slick like the enviroments is that Kevin Van Ord ? ...Did he work on the game? He seems to know way too much about if =)
Showing the prologue for the game. Spoilers like a SOB!
SPOILERS! SPOILERS!
http://www.twitch.tv/bioware
Entire stream in 2 parts because they lost connection for a bit. Remember SPOILERS!
http://www.twitch.tv/bioware/b/587349993
http://www.twitch.tv/bioware/b/587357523
do you need to have played the first 2 games to understand the story or can a person jump in with Inquisition?
