Dr. Disrepect Respect thread

Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by Comixbooks, Nov 15, 2019.

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    So is this guy acting or is he really this mad in real life?
     
    Armenius

    Armenius

    He thought it was a good idea to live stream in a public bathroom. Then Twitch cucked and lifted his ban for some reason. That is the extent of my knowledge of this idiot. I've never heard of him before then I don't care to watch these types of assholes.
     
    socK

    socK

    It's an act but the dude is a straight up loser who cheated on his wife.
     
    Youn

    Youn

    totally joking, "we approach it as a business" at around 10:23 mark:



    also kinda interesting he did level design for COD
     
    5150Joker

    5150Joker

    I got a warning for saying something similar here
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    This guy gets more awards...this is from this today lol.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    Never even heard of this guy. Thankfully.
     
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    I watch him from time to time.

    I enjoyed his cocky attitude and 80s machismo style for a while.

    He does bitch a lot and I suppose with his character he portrays, it's more acceptable to rant when he's getting straight owned in a game.

    He's uninstalled pubg at least 5 times since I've watched him.

    Plays good at a game, loves the game.
    Then he'll lose constantly and blame the game on lazy developing. Lol

    Either way, he's got some decent videos to watch when you're bored.
     
    exlink

    exlink

    His stream production quality is some of the best but he as a streamer/entertainer is very overrated.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    When he's not joking that is the problem with being a celebrity.
    I even hate that people know that I work at Walmart. So I had to
    drop a few facebook groups because people were saying really creepy stuff to me like
    I like your Watson which is from Apex Legends.
     
    TheMadHatterXxX

    TheMadHatterXxX

    Gay Bean? He's a retard. He made a few maps using a level editor and thinks of himself as a game designer? lol. Flexing his skinny arms acting like he's jacked, I hope someone randomly lands a haymaker on this fool one day out in public.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    I thought mabye he worked at a big game designer frim lol. I still like his Act we need more 80s macho guys out there it's a dying breed.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Youn

    Youn

    TheMadHatterXxX

    TheMadHatterXxX

    Ihaveworms

    Ihaveworms

    I don't get why people watch twitch streamers in the first place.
     
    Dion

    Dion

    I mainly watch tournaments or events on twitch. But just normal I play video game people are really dumb to watch. I'd rather play the game myself.
     
    5150Joker

    5150Joker

    Your not missing much, he's super cringey and most of his audience are kids.
     
    exlink

    exlink

    I watch usually when I’m undecided about buying a game. Sometimes also have it running when I need some background noise, or something to “watch” that I do not really have to pay attention to as I do something else.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    vegeta535

    vegeta535

    It plays to the laziness of the younger generations. They can't be bother to do something might even be fun. They just like to stare at their phone screen.
     
    CptCabbit

    CptCabbit

    Kinda like those people who watch sports on TV, bunch of lazy bums.
     
    Verge

    Verge

    Last time i watched him he wasn't very good at pubg. Maybe he got better and learned how to fire?
     
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    Like any other human, even pro athletes, have their good and bad days.

    Best not to assess a players skill entirely out of one or two outtings that you've witnessed.

    In general, he's actually a very good PUBG player. Far above the average player.
     
    5150Joker

    5150Joker

    Eh dunno about that
     
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    Prove otherwise; his win to play ratio is between 14 and 18%. Some where in that ball park.

    It's substantially higher in squads.
     
    5150Joker

    5150Joker

    He gets carried a lot by others. Solo I see him dying a lot. He was awful in Apex Legends and always blamed the game. I stopped watching him awhile back because he's annoying.
     
    Verge

    Verge

    I mean, your average player is just average. But dude played it for 8 hours a day, for 2 years or so. Like he should be stunningly good. Watching him mash fire full auto, and spray bullets all over the place got tiring pretty quickly. Of course then he would watch a slo-mo about why he died... learn to shoot dude.

    Watch someone like shroud for 3 minutes, and the talent gap is Grand Canyon-esque.
     
    GOD'SlittleSERVANT

    GOD'SlittleSERVANT

    Why don't you? You sound tough enough.
     
    grambo

    grambo

    ^^ This LOL. Anyone have links to Disrespect getting owned in Apex? Wouldn't mind watching that comedy.
     
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    Definitely going to watch this in spite of you in here who are flabbergasted by his fame.
    ;)

    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/n...t-deal-walking-dead-creators-skybound-1260034

    "Popular Twitch streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV has secured a deal with Skybound Entertainment, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's multi-platform production company, to develop a narrative scripted television series based on his character.

    The new deal, packaged by Skybound, Beahm's agency, CAA, and his management, Boom.tv, is the first of its kind for a Twitch personality. Over the past few years, Beahm —
    as his over-the-top, WWE-inspired alter ego Dr Disrespect — has become one of the top streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, where he boasts more than 3.8 million followers and has amassed more than 100 million views. "
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    LOL Kirkman is a pretty big name in the comics field but I never read any of his books. I actually haven't read a comic in a dozen years or more.
    Since Amazon took away our local bookstore basically and Disney totally destroyed Marvel as you know it.

    Oh nevermind it's a TV series LOL that should be good.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Parents keep their kids home from school because they think they are going to win the Fortnight world cup. Dr. Disrespect 7:15
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    Youn

    Youn

    Please post all his videos, I can't click on his youtube and see any of them
     
