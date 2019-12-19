Dr. Disrepect Respect thread

I mean, your average player is just average. But dude played it for 8 hours a day, for 2 years or so. Like he should be stunningly good. Watching him mash fire full auto, and spray bullets all over the place got tiring pretty quickly. Of course then he would watch a slo-mo about why he died... learn to shoot dude.



Watch someone like shroud for 3 minutes, and the talent gap is Grand Canyon-esque.

Click to expand...