Download full size images from thumnails gallery

I'm trying to download all images from thumbnails gallery on a website but I have not succeeded despite having used different methods such as browser add ons or manually using the browser.

It only downloads the thumbnails, but not the full size images linked to them.

When I click on the thumbnail, the full size image opens on a slideshow gallery and I can save it by right click on the mouse, but doing it with each image would take me very long time.

I've tried with other galleries from different websites and in most cases I could bulk download the full size images but in some others only thumbnails were detected.

Is there any solution?

Thanks in advance