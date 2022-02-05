Doubling rads

It will likely help a little bit, but it will be similar to just getting a single thicker radiator.



Conventional wisdom is that using more fan slots gets you more cooling than going thicker does, for a few different reasons.



Firstly, in your configuration the air exiting the first radiator is already going to be warmer than the air that entered it, so when it enters the second radiator it won't cool as effectively as it would if the radiator were standalone. The same effect happens if you just go with a single thicker radiator. There are diminishing returns.



A second factor to consider is getting airflow through the radiators. They are going to require more static pressure if you double them up like that.



You'll get some benefit compared to just running one of the radiators, but you won't get anywhere near the same amount of benefit as you would if you ran the two radiators in a different configuration where they alwerent doubled up.