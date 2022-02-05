Doubling rads

Catsonar
[H]ard|Gawd
- Oct 3, 2003
- 1,794
Hey guys,
Wanted to see and get feedback on this idea. I'll be testing it out but is this useless or will/should it work just fine? x2 420mm 30mm thick(each), 30fpi. This would be with fans in a push/pull config. What do you think?
