Doubling rads

Catsonar

Catsonar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2003
Messages
1,794
Hey guys,

Wanted to see and get feedback on this idea. I'll be testing it out but is this useless or will/should it work just fine? x2 420mm 30mm thick(each), 30fpi. This would be with fans in a push/pull config. What do you think?
20220205_140110.jpg
20220205_140213.jpg
received_398359678722742.jpeg
received_367489041442212.jpeg
received_248563620770369.jpeg
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,464
It will likely help a little bit, but it will be similar to just getting a single thicker radiator.

Conventional wisdom is that using more fan slots gets you more cooling than going thicker does, for a few different reasons.

Firstly, in your configuration the air exiting the first radiator is already going to be warmer than the air that entered it, so when it enters the second radiator it won't cool as effectively as it would if the radiator were standalone. The same effect happens if you just go with a single thicker radiator. There are diminishing returns.

A second factor to consider is getting airflow through the radiators. They are going to require more static pressure if you double them up like that.

You'll get some benefit compared to just running one of the radiators, but you won't get anywhere near the same amount of benefit as you would if you ran the two radiators in a different configuration where they alwerent doubled up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top