Doom SNES source code is now available for download

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,646
Thanks to KarateBob for the info

"To be honest, I really liked the SNES port of Doom. The main reason I liked it so much was quite simple. Back then, I was mainly a console gamer and the only “big” console I had was the SNES. Thus, being able to actually play Doom on my console was a dream come true.

But anyway, it will be interesting to see what mods will come out for Doom SNES. I expect most of these mods to be playable via GZDoom and not on Nintendo’s console.

You can download the source code for Doom SNES from here.

Have fun!"

https://www.dsogaming.com/news/doom-snes-source-code-is-now-available-for-download/
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,029
My friend had the SNES DooM. It was a pretty bad port, but I guess was impressive for running on a SNES. The toughest enemies were the zombies, it seemed like they shot faster and never missed compared to the PC version.

What was worse, was the SNES version of Wolfenstein. That version gave me a terrible headache if I played it for any extended amount of time.

Luckily I owned a 486 DX 66 during this period of time, so got to enjoy the PC versions of these games.
 
H

Hakaba

Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2013
Messages
704
Since I played all of those on computer first, the ports were mostly meh... But cool that none PC owners had a chance to play them.
 
D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
4,824
I had Doom for the 32X and it sucked to find out that it was only the shareware version. I was like, but it was free on PC. Also using gamepad to control Doom sucked. I cannot express my frustration with 32X Doom and using the Sega Gensis 6 button gamepad.
 
DrezKill

DrezKill

Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2007
Messages
528
Zarathustra[H] said:
I never knew they ported Doom to the SNES!
Click to expand...
Check out the book "Masters of Doom" by David Kushner. Some very interesting stuff in there.

https://doom.fandom.com/wiki/Super_NES
https://doomwiki.org/wiki/Super_NES
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2...s_pushed_the_hardware_to_its_technical_limits
https://www.shacknews.com/article/117004/super-doom-how-id-softwares-opus-made-the-jump-to-super-nes

Also I know you don't like videos, and this is a long one, but some fascinating stuff in here too:
EDIT: Related article: https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2017-every-doom-console-port-tested-and-analysed
 
Last edited:
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,030
DukenukemX said:
I had Doom for the 32X and it sucked to find out that it was only the shareware version. I was like, but it was free on PC. Also using gamepad to control Doom sucked. I cannot express my frustration with 32X Doom and using the Sega Gensis 6 button gamepad.
Click to expand...
Still have mine. Didn't know it was shareware.
 

Attachments

G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,227
cybereality said:
32X, I always wanted one of those. Sega was insane with those half-grade upgrades.

View attachment 263430
Click to expand...
The 32x could have been so much more if it weren't neutered with design flaws and terrible support from Sega on the developer side.

The biggest offenses with the 32x design was first, the SH2s were 32 bit CPUs, yet the 32x has them on a 16 bit bus. This was the easy way to keep the bus compatible with the 68000(s) in the Genesis and the Sega CD, but it crippled performance. Moving around long words (32 bit values) took twice as long as it otherwise would have and even for word (16 bit values) transfers were slower due to bus contention. They should have had a 32 bit local bus between the master/slave SH2s and 32x memory, then tie the 68000 bus into the upper or lower SH2 bus. This would have made the most sense since the 32x VDP was basically a dumb frame buffer and all 3D was done on software on one of the SH2s, requiring a lot of bandwidth to and from the VDP and memory.

The second big problem with the 32x was the main memory being painfully slow. The SH2s were more often doing nothing than something because of heavy bus arbitration due to bottlenecks. In the worst case, you had up to FIVE CPUs of varying capability on the same 16 bit bus. 2 x SH2, 2 x 68000 and the Z80 on a fully decked out system with both the 32x and Sega CD installed.

The Saturn hardware was just as much of a clusterfuck with three CPUs, two VDPs, the sound chip and the optical drive, which is its own walled fortress with its own operating system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top