Doom SNES source code is now available for download

The 32x could have been so much more if it weren't neutered with design flaws and terrible support from Sega on the developer side.The biggest offenses with the 32x design was first, the SH2s were 32 bit CPUs, yet the 32x has them on a 16 bit bus. This was the easy way to keep the bus compatible with the 68000(s) in the Genesis and the Sega CD, but it crippled performance. Moving around long words (32 bit values) took twice as long as it otherwise would have and even for word (16 bit values) transfers were slower due to bus contention. They should have had a 32 bit local bus between the master/slave SH2s and 32x memory, then tie the 68000 bus into the upper or lower SH2 bus. This would have made the most sense since the 32x VDP was basically a dumb frame buffer and all 3D was done on software on one of the SH2s, requiring a lot of bandwidth to and from the VDP and memory.The second big problem with the 32x was the main memory being painfully slow. The SH2s were more often doing nothing than something because of heavy bus arbitration due to bottlenecks. In the worst case, you had up to FIVE CPUs of varying capability on the same 16 bit bus. 2 x SH2, 2 x 68000 and the Z80 on a fully decked out system with both the 32x and Sega CD installed.The Saturn hardware was just as much of a clusterfuck with three CPUs, two VDPs, the sound chip and the optical drive, which is its own walled fortress with its own operating system.