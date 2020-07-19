erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Thanks to KarateBob for the info
"To be honest, I really liked the SNES port of Doom. The main reason I liked it so much was quite simple. Back then, I was mainly a console gamer and the only “big” console I had was the SNES. Thus, being able to actually play Doom on my console was a dream come true.
But anyway, it will be interesting to see what mods will come out for Doom SNES. I expect most of these mods to be playable via GZDoom and not on Nintendo’s console.
You can download the source code for Doom SNES from here.
Have fun!"
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/doom-snes-source-code-is-now-available-for-download/
