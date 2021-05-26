Domain Controller Down Need access to Domain user Desktops

I have a windows 2008 Domain controller that is down hard and the drives are out for data recovery.



We are having issues with using Local accounts. Even the BuilIn administrator account(it is enabled, and we can login with it). For instance, I cannot change the RDP access for the local accounts or the administrator accounts. The checkboxes are grayed out for. The button for Network Level authentication is checked but grayed out to the user, the other buttons are grayed out here as well. It's like admin rights and the administrator account even at the local level are not working properly.



Additionally we would like to somehow use the user domain desktops till the domain controller is back up(which may take a bit of time). Is there a way to hack into them?



Cached credentials are helping us out for now but that won't last and is at risk for getting hosed with a reboot or user login change.



Any suggestions on how to get access to these levels? I didn't expect to run into the local administrator limitations, that's got me befuddled a bit.