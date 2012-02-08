Does pump speed matter?

oldbrave said: Actually with a 1000 lph pump the coolant wouldn't be spending enough time in the water block to absorb very much heat and also wouldn't be spending enough time in the rad's to transfer much heat. Most of the popular pumps today range anywhere from 7 lph to 23 lph with a head height of anywhere from 5 to 9 meters. Click to expand...

Nope, Nada, Not True, zilcha, nopers.Here is a really good write up for you to read:Credit goes to Rogerdugans at overclockers.com....Honestly read this, its worth it;s weight!Does more water flow = better cooling?I wrote this in an attempt to reduce a large amount of data (which was largely in one very informative thread which was 17 pages long) to one simple and fairly easy to read document.The original thread is HERE for anyone who wishes to get more in-depth knowledge on this subject.Heat TransferHeat transfer is the basis for ALL computer cooling systems; in water cooled computers we make this more complicated by using multiple heat transfers:cpu core to water blockwater block to waterwater to radiatorradiator to air.*Heat transfer works best with the biggest temp differential: ideal would be cold water to cpu and hot water in the radiator. We cannot achieve this because a closed loop will achieve equilibrium at some point. The principle holds true however- the most efficient transfer happens at the greatest temperature differential, therefore higher flow rates will always help with all other variables remaining the same.* It is the Heat Transfer that we want to maintain as efficiently as possible, and that is best done with a higher flow rate. Rather than thinking that there won't be enough time for heat to move towards the cool water, and therefore compromising heat loss, it is better to think that there is more fresh water moving onto the CPU and therefore, there is increased cooling.The reason higher flow rates work better in computer water cooling is this:There is more water with a larger temperature differential moving through the water block- this removes more heat.There is more water with a larger temperature differential moving through the radiator- again removing more heat.This is true even though a system with a lower flow rate will have more time to heat the water in the block and also more time in the radiator to cool the water: since the heat exchange works best with the greatest temperature differential, longer stay time is counter-productive.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Sources of ConfusionThere are some variables that have made this more confusing in practice though:Pump HeatType of Flow: Turbulent or LaminarFrictionComponent Flow ResistancePump DesignI will attempt to end the confusion on these points next.Pump Heat:Pumps generate heat; rather than explain why, let it suffice to say that if you put your hand on a running pump it WILL be warmer than one that is not running.This heat has to go somewhere: a submerged pump (inside of a reservoir) must add all of the heat it generates to the water; inline pumps are usually designed to use the pumped fluid as a coolant, so most of the heat is going into the water. There will be some amount of heat being conducted to the outer surface of an inline pump, but this should be considered a fairly small amount of the heat produced.Now, in a simple water cooling system (cpu water block only) we actually have two sources of heat: the cpu and the pump.Pumps with a higher Flow Rate will generate more heat than pumps with a lesser Flow Rate, and there lies our first bit of confusion:It is possible to add more heat from a larger pump than will be removed by the higher Flow Rate.Flow Type:Water moving through a vessel (tube, block or radiator) meets resistance at the walls; this causes the water at the walls to move more slowly than the water in the center of the tube: this is Laminar Flow.Laminar flow is bad for heat exchange because the water against the vessels walls is slower than the water in the center. Flow rate at the heat exchange surface has diminished.This is where turbulence comes in - if we can get fluid from the center of the vessel to mix with fluid toward the walls, we end up with more efficient heat removal. Turbulence increases heat transfer significantly over slower Laminar flow.Turbulent flow occurs naturally in a pipe when the fluid velocity exceeds a certain point, which is dependent on a lot of factors. Also, turbulence isn't an on/off thing - you can have more or less of it. Moving faster will result in more turbulence.So, in short moving water through the block faster improves heat transfer between the block and the water, which reduces the temperature differential between the block and water required to move an amount of heat.It is NOT intended to reduce the temperature increase in the water as it travels through the block, but rather to allow more heat to be removed.Faster flow means more turbulence, and that is a good thing.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FrictionI am not going to say much on friction here: it generates heat in the pump, and it also generates a minute amount of heat as water flows through system components (a system with greater Head, either Friction or Static, will produce more heat however.)The main area friction is involved in a water cooling system is in flow resistance- the next area to be covered.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Component Flow ResistancePumping a liquid through a tube creates resistance. The resistance is determined by the cross section of the tube, the length and all fittings in the line.Static Head (or Lift) - number of feet of elevation that the pump must lift the fluid regardless of flow rate.Friction Head- measure of resistance to flow (backpressure) provided by the pipe and its associated valves, elbows and other system elements:A smaller tube diameter will have greater resistance: even with identical fittings, pumps and water blocks, a system with larger diameter tubing will have a higher flow rate.A longer tube will also have greater resistance: even with identical fittings, pumps and water blocks, a system with shorter tubing lengths will have a higher flow rate.A straight length of tube will have less resistance to flow than one that is bent. A partially kinked tube easily proves this point. Any bend at all introduces some restriction to the flow: a sharper bend is more restrictive than a gradual bend.I was not able to get data on the most commonly used tubing in water cooling- Tygon, Clearflex and vinyl, but I was able to get data on copper tubing which illustrates the point nicely.Copper Tubing Flow Resistance by Linear Foot (loss expressed in psi) Conversion: closest I have come to is 1 foot = 1 psi.Copper Tubing Flow Resistance for Fittings (loss expressed in foot equivalence)(NOTE that these figures are NOT accurate for the tubing used in most water cooled systems- I include it only to show the relationships between Flow Rate, tube diameter and the use of sharp bends or fittings.)Head- the entire amount of flow resistance in a system. Static Head + Friction Head = HeadThis is what pump head capacity must overcome and is entirely responsible for the reduction of flow rate in a system.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Pump DesignPositive displacement pumps will maintain constant flowrate but increase pressure as line restrictions interfere.Most pumps used in water cooling are centrifugal pumps and these are NOT positive displacement pumps.Getting the pump with the highest flow rating is NOT necessarily the best answer: centrifugal pumps tend to be extremely sensitive to flow restriction.A pump with a higher Head Capacity will be less sensitive to restriction and be more suitable for computer use.Which brings us back to the issue of pump heat: a pump with more head capacity and higher flow rate will add more heat to the system.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------A Bit about FansJust as higher flow rates remove heat from the cpu faster, greater air flow rates through the radiator will improve performance at any given temperature. The actual equations differ since the fluid characteristics- water and air- differ, but the same principles apply.Similar to a water pump, the pressure needs to be taken into consideration and axial fans don't usually provide a lot of pressure; thicker fans generally will provide more air pressure.Example: a 120mm fan 38mm thick should be better for our purposes than a 120mm fan 25mm thick.)The advantage to more airflow is that it provides a good bang for the buck improvement in performance; the disadvantage to this is that a fan will create more noise than a water pump, and noise is often one of the areas we are trying to improve with water cooling--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ConclusionA higher flow rate will give lower temperatures as long as NO other variable is changed.Heat exchange is improved with turbulence- higher flow rate THROUGH A GIVEN DIAMETER TUBE will flow faster and be more turbulent.Flow rate can be increased by using larger diameter tubing, the shortest total length of tube possible, fewest bends and fittings possible, lowest restriction radiator possible and by using a pump with a higher head capacity and flow rate.Maintaining good airflow through the radiator is probably the easiest and noisiest way to improve performance.Choosing an appropriate pump may be the hardest part: a high head capacity is best, high flow rating important but less so; close attention MUST be paid to the amount of heat generated by a pump as this heat will be added to the system.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Formulas used by the sources of data below:Head Loss formula:Williams and Hazen: Head Loss H= 0.2083(100/C)1.852 * R1.852/D4.8655Where H=feet of water per 100, C= Constant for different materials, R=Flowrate (gpm) and D= Inside Diameter. (NOTE: copper is 130. I was unable to find vinyl, Tyron and Clearflex; if anyone knows a verified source for this information, please let me know!)Q=M x c x Delta T.There is an elementary equation from basic thermodynamics that states that the rate of heat transfer (Q) equals the mass flow rate (M) times a constant (the specific heat of water) times the delta T (fluid temp out minus fluid temp in).Links to source information:Old Flow Rate StickyGoogleMuch of this information is from the original Flow Rate Sticky and credit is due the original authors.Thank you for your contributions.Any inaccuracies are minePlease PM me with any errors you see and include source information.EDITED- 3 July 03: added fan pressure consideration to "A Bit about Fans"