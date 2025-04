I put my printer in my closet in my room. There is a wood panel access hatch to the attic in the closet ceiling. I cut a hole in it and put a 200mm PC fan exhausting air into the attic. Its not efficient for heating and cooling, so its on a PWM controller and I keep the closet door closed when I'm not printing (I'll make a closable blast door for it later).

I have asthma and cannot be near a printer for too long, even when printing PLA or PETG, I cough up phlegm the next day (sorry for description). The micro plastics / VOC's produced even by the safer plastics that are boiled into the air are no joke. They may not affect you like they do to me, but you will be breathing in those particles, unless you place your printers in an enclosure or vent the air out.