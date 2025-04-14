Does i3 sucks up 100% of CPU usage for basic tasks, such as web browsing + reading email?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
8,090
From the beginning of Celeron (back in 1990s) to post as recent as 2019, there are users who complains Celeron crawling at 100% CPU usage:

https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/cpu-100-usage.3547652/

https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/intel-celeron-2-53ghz-is-so-slow.1706775/

https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/intel-celeron-cpu-2-53ghz-really-that-slow.238546/

Now supposedly, Celeron can handle web browsing according to this:

https://www.geekompc.com/intel-celeron-vs-intel-core-i3/

Since Intel has killed the Celeron and Pentium, does the above Celeron problem "migrates" to i3? because what they said on paper, is not what happens in reality:

https://linustechtips.com/topic/128...ores-but-sometimes-it-goes-down-again/page/2/

now, if we compares i3 to Pentium

https://pcguide101.com/cpu/intel-celeron-vs-i3/

this link clearly said i3 is faster than Pentium and Celeron, but I always thought the mysterious 100% CPU usage problem on Celeron migrated to i3 and I see i3 system sucking up 85% to 95% CPU usage on basic task whereas Pentium w/ only 2 core does NOT have that problem

so w/ the newer 14th generation i3, can it do basic tasks w/o sucking up 85% or higher CPU usage?
 
web browsing and i3 are both quite generic term....

75 chrome tabs in windows 11 with 4k @ 60 fps videos is different than a couple of well made simple website on an lite Linux-Browser combo....

A core i3-530 is quite the different cpu than a i3-9350k, that a conversation that put together a 2core-4threads 1500 passmark MT score (i3-530) and a 7662 MT passmark 4 core cpu (9350k), with significant level of quicksync hardware acceleration support has if they were the same.
 
where do you come up with this shit!?!
alomst every chromebook we have at work(schools) is celeron based, its only internet, it works fine. an i3 will surf just fine too. just dont have a bajillion tabs open.
 
