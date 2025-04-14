Does i3 sucks up 100% of CPU usage for basic tasks, such as web browsing + reading email?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,090
From the beginning of Celeron (back in 1990s) to post as recent as 2019, there are users who complains Celeron crawling at 100% CPU usage:
https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/cpu-100-usage.3547652/
https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/intel-celeron-2-53ghz-is-so-slow.1706775/
https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/intel-celeron-cpu-2-53ghz-really-that-slow.238546/
Now supposedly, Celeron can handle web browsing according to this:
https://www.geekompc.com/intel-celeron-vs-intel-core-i3/
Since Intel has killed the Celeron and Pentium, does the above Celeron problem "migrates" to i3? because what they said on paper, is not what happens in reality:
https://linustechtips.com/topic/128...ores-but-sometimes-it-goes-down-again/page/2/
now, if we compares i3 to Pentium
https://pcguide101.com/cpu/intel-celeron-vs-i3/
this link clearly said i3 is faster than Pentium and Celeron, but I always thought the mysterious 100% CPU usage problem on Celeron migrated to i3 and I see i3 system sucking up 85% to 95% CPU usage on basic task whereas Pentium w/ only 2 core does NOT have that problem
so w/ the newer 14th generation i3, can it do basic tasks w/o sucking up 85% or higher CPU usage?
