Does [H] need to be (yet another) avenue for scalpers to profit?

Hello all. Long time forum reader, this is a newer account to change my name, previously d3v0.



Since demand has driven a wave of scalpers into the shops to turn a quick buck on $399, $499, and $699 MSRP parts, we’ve seen markups of several hundred dollars by resellers all over reddit, eBay, craiglist and and the like.



For nearly a decade I’ve browsed [H] classifieds, and sold, purchased and exchanged computer parts as this is a place with high quality members who you can trust.



Lately, there has been a massive influx of people selling the latest hardware at +$200-300 markups. Many sellers have started to list items at these scalper rates with no explanation for their price hike.



There is reddit, ebay, and Craigslist as avenues of sale for such people. And buyers who desire to pay $300 over MSRP to have a graphics card or cpu, then they are also aware of those other avenues available to them.



It’s discouraging and disorienting to click so many new [H] posts in the for-sale forum and see the same garbage scalping that you see on reddit and craigslist.



Please consider requiring that sellers who wish to use the long-standing goodwill and reputation of [H] to post their items, to cap their price at MSRP + sales tax. Thank you.



Josh aka Greyboxer