does anyone make a multi NVME nas or external enclosure?

I've reached the point where I now have some NVMEs hitting the spare parts bin with plenty of life on them that are faster than 2.5" SSDs, and I'd like to get some use out of them. Does anyone make the equivalent of a 4 bay NAS you can just JBOD a few m.2 NVME drives? Or even just a multi drive USB enclosure? Best I've found is the OWC 4 bay enclosure for ~$250, a rocketek two bay USB enclosure for $130, a sabrent two bay usb enclosure for $120, and a ********** hot swappable open air two slot USB thing for $140.



I'm guessing I'm SOL, but figured I'd ask the [H] hive mind.