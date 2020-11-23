Does adjusting partition size affect performance?

My system originally came with a 250GB SSD. I later hardware cloned it to a 500GB SSD and finally hardware cloned it to a 1TB SSD. When I hardware cloned it, it left unallocated space so I ended up adjusting the partition size with Acronis Disk Director 12. So now I have a system drive that is 500GB on 1st partition and 500GB on 2nd partition.

My question is does this affect performance / slow down the system? I'm trying to determine if it is worth doing a clean OS install on a 1 TB drive vs having the existing 1TB having been adjusted with Disk Director