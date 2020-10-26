Does a software controllable USB RGB light exist?

xMAGIUSx
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2020
- Messages
- 60
I am looking to add ambient lighting behind my monitor and would love for it to be controllable by either Razer Chroma or MSI Mystic Lights.
I can’t seem to find anything in my searches. I’ve found USB rgb lights controlled by an app, or their own remote, but can’t find any that are advertised to be compatible with the software I’m looking for.
Does such a thing exist?
Something like this set on Amazon, but controllable with either Razer or MSI’s software
