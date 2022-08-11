Do you ever use your trackpads?

G

Gatecrasher3000

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
430
While I wait for my Steam Deck order to come in I was wondering what using the Steam Deck is actually like, and I just can't see myself ever using the track pads. As I have other handhelds, with a D-pad and joysticks, and I have never thought "I would like a third option".
I might be 100% wrong, and the track pads might end up my go-to choice for input, it's just in all the youtube I watch about the steam deck I rarely see people using them.
Anyways, just wondering what any of you Steam Deck owners felt about the track pads.

As I think about what the Steam Deck 2 might end up looking like, I was wondering if the track pads would end up getting removed in order to save space, if not many users are using them that is.
 
