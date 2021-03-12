Do you change your default modem password?

I have moved around a lot over the years (military) and have always brought my own devices (modem & router) not using the ISPs. I am not sure if I feel more in control, but anyway that is what I do. With that said, I also always change the default passwords, but curious to know if this prevents the ISP from updating the firmware. I ask this because I am on spectrum in Texas and was using a Netgear CM1200 but was crashing my network almost daily. The critical and warning messages in the logs was like every minute of every day....crazy. Anway, I bought an Arris S33 and for the past few days it has been solid.

However, in all this it got me curious if when I changed the default password on the modem since it is mine and only the ISP can update firmware...should I change it back to default?