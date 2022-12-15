Do we think it's possible to boot 1x 16GB Module in a AMD A6-7310?

Hello, I'm looking to max out this laptop I just bought it's a pretty neat machine but I'd like to run 16 gigabytes of ram in there. It's a Lenovo IdeaPad 110-15ACL model 80TJ with the AMD A6-7310 & the discrete AMD R5 M430 gfx chip onboard.

It's a single channel system & the manual states 8GB max but I really wanted to know if it would run on a 16GB module as long as it's PC3L-12800 spec?

Thanks
 
https://www.compuram.biz/memory/len...s | Ideapad 110-15ACL,Series - max up to 16GB

