Do people actually still use Trackpoints / Pointing Sticks?

GotNoRice
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 11, 2001
- Messages
- 10,593
Laptops that use a Trackpoint or Pointing stick go way back. I remember having a 486 laptop that had one. Back in the era of ball-mice and 640x480 screens, it didn't seem too bad. But as time went on, it felt more like a clumsy obsolete method of pointing.
Yet for some reason these have continued to be very popular, especially in business-oriented laptops from Lenovo, Dell, and others. I'm just curious what an example use-case scenario would be where someone would prefer a trackpoint over using the track pad. Why is this feature seemingly so popular in business laptops?
Yet for some reason these have continued to be very popular, especially in business-oriented laptops from Lenovo, Dell, and others. I'm just curious what an example use-case scenario would be where someone would prefer a trackpoint over using the track pad. Why is this feature seemingly so popular in business laptops?