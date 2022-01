Do people actually still use Trackpoints / Pointing Sticks?

Laptops that use a Trackpoint or Pointing stick go way back. I remember having a 486 laptop that had one. Back in the era of ball-mice and 640x480 screens, it didn't seem too bad. But as time went on, it felt more like a clumsy obsolete method of pointing.Yet for some reason these have continued to be very popular, especially in business-oriented laptops from Lenovo, Dell, and others. I'm just curious what an example use-case scenario would be where someone would prefer a trackpoint over using the track pad. Why is this feature seemingly so popular in business laptops?