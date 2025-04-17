Do modern smart TV need Apple TV

Based on my HTPC Setup. I am planning to buy Sony Bravia 3, which I will use for Netflix, and PS Games. When I went to the showroom the sales person said that Bravia 3 doesn't need Apple TV for streaming, because it has smart TV with built-in Google TV OS.

1744872243012.png


When I googled it further clarified my doubt. Still I want to know a third opinion, if I need Apple TV for my HTPC setup. If modern smart TVs have built in functionality. Will it make Apple TV Obsolete?
 
Smart TV's don't "need" an Apple TV, but an Apple TV usually is a nicer streaming device.
Buy the TV and see if the built in Google TV works for you, if not, buy an Apple TV device and use that.
I use Apple TV's personally, I like the interface and speed of the device as well as the remote.

Also, It looks like there is confusion between the Apple TV device and the Apple TV+ Streaming service.
Which one are you referring to?
 
This is like asking which flavor of deodorant smells better.

If you like Google TV, then built in Google TV will work fine until it gets too old and you need something newer for codec support or when apps demand more memory and cpu than it has.

If you like Apple TV, I've heard good things, but I'm not buying an Apple accessory device given I don't have any modern Apple main devices and don't intend to change that.

Personally, I'm not a fan of Google TV. Samsung's system works on my projector, but it feels a lot worse than the newer Rokus I have (the older Rokus feel pretty sluggish these days).
 
I will use my TV to watch streaming channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar. Sometimes Youtube. For this do I really need Apple TV? If modern smart TVs have built in Google tv, do some modern smart TVs also have built in Apple TV? I don't want "Larry Page" to spy on me lol ;);)
 
