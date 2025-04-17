Do modern smart TV need Apple TV

maverick786us
Based on my HTPC Setup. I am planning to buy Sony Bravia 3, which I will use for Netflix, and PS Games. When I went to the showroom the sales person said that Bravia 3 doesn't need Apple TV for streaming, because it has smart TV with built-in Google TV OS.
When I googled it further clarified my doubt. Still I want to know a third opinion, if I need Apple TV for my HTPC setup. If modern smart TVs have built in functionality. Will it make Apple TV Obsolete?
