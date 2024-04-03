Do I need a new power supply?

JustAnotherUsername said: Yes but how long was your system in use day by day? How many hours a day was it running and how many hours of said days was it running at full power? Call me crazy but I think all of those things go into factor because like the one guy said, he had an Amiga from 1990 with its original PSU that still booted up just fine. Your case sounds like a freak accident imho. Click to expand...

It's impossible to say how many hours per day it saw definitively...it's a 12yo unit after all (it never saw anything close to 1000w, 3-400 at most). The type of usage a unit is put under is always a factor in the longevity of any PSU imo. Like I said, it lived an easy life. Being that it spent the last 5+ years as a test/secondary rig that didn't see much usage. Its first five years didn't stress it much as I generally over provision by 3-400 watts at a minimum.The unit itself was as good as it gets for it's time. I would absolutely buy it again under the same circumstances. Hell, I got 12 years out of it! It took everything I threw at it and never flinched...until it didn'tIt ran wced sli 8800gtx, 580gtx, 780gtx and 980ti rigs flawlessly.Freak accident? Could be. Altho, seeing as how intricately quality manufacturers have become with their components. There's probably a pretty good reason they gave it a 10yr vs a 12yr warranty (mine died just prior to 12years after checking my NE account!). I'll err on the side of caution from here on out. Fortunately, I've got an EVGA 1300g2 (6yo) and a 2nd unopened Seasonic focus px-850 to fall back on. So no need to push things.By no means am I trying to influence your choice. If you don't have a backup unit I get it, roll with whatcha got until you can't. Personally, I can't sleep at night without a high quality, drop in replacement for my main rig. I can no longer tolerate unnecessary downtime in my old age.I felt the same way as many people do for a very long time. Why bother buying a new PSU if the current unit still works?! Unfortunately, my mind was changed for me like it or not haha.