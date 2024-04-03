Do I need a new power supply?

JustAnotherUsername
Hey guys! I currently have an EVGA SuperNova G2 750w from like 2014-2015 and I haven't had any issues with it. However I've reused it from two other builds. At first it came in a custom build I ordered from Digital Storm (I was a noob, don't judge) that had a 4790K and a GTX 980.
Then toward the end of 2019 I decided to build my own. I got a Ryzen 5 3600 and a GTX 1070 that I got a good deal on at the time, I then upgraded to a 3070 in 2020. Fast forward to 2024 I got a motherboard combo with a 5600X and also a 4070 with 32GB of RAM, which is my current system now. So that same PSU has been reused for all three builds, however it seems to be working just fine still.
I've had it on eco-mode for its entire lifespan. I don't hear it making any odd noises, weird smells or causing any system instability issues, random shutdowns or the like. I also don't use my PC 24/7 like it's going out of style. I really only power it on at night for about 4-5 hours at a time then put it in sleep. I'm only asking because it just dawned on me that old faithful is kinda getting up there in age, but if it's still working, hasn't caused any issue and I use my PC somewhat frugally...is there anything to worry about? Please let me know guys!
