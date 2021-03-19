Do CRT's like 60 Hz?

I have been fortunate to acquire a 2060u Mitsubishi CRT and after using it for some time I noticed some interesting results and wonder if anyone else notices this as well.



With Windows 10 and GTX 980 ti with a DVI to VGA adapter, when running at 2048 x 1536 at 75 Hz text appears to be soft. Reducing the brightness doesn't seem to improve the sharpness and I even tried to adjust the focus which I found is already peaked. However if I drop the frame rate from 75 to 60 Hz everything is noticeably sharper at 2048 x 1536, what is going on here?