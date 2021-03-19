Do CRT's like 60 Hz?

W

WWDWD

n00b
Joined
Mar 19, 2021
Messages
1
I have been fortunate to acquire a 2060u Mitsubishi CRT and after using it for some time I noticed some interesting results and wonder if anyone else notices this as well.

With Windows 10 and GTX 980 ti with a DVI to VGA adapter, when running at 2048 x 1536 at 75 Hz text appears to be soft. Reducing the brightness doesn't seem to improve the sharpness and I even tried to adjust the focus which I found is already peaked. However if I drop the frame rate from 75 to 60 Hz everything is noticeably sharper at 2048 x 1536, what is going on here?
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,133
This is just pulling out of my ass, but I wonder if the digital to analog is just not fast enough to get clean transitions with high contrast like you have with text. I wonder if you compare 2048 x 1536 @60 with 1920 x 1440 @ 75; which have a similar number of pixels per second.
 
J

jbltecnicspro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
6,422
toast0 said:
This is just pulling out of my ass, but I wonder if the digital to analog is just not fast enough to get clean transitions with high contrast like you have with text. I wonder if you compare 2048 x 1536 @60 with 1920 x 1440 @ 75; which have a similar number of pixels per second.
You’re almost there. 2048x1536 is beyond that monitors ability to resolve. 0.24mm stripe pitch is only good to about 1700 horizontal pixels for full resolution. And that’s not even taking video chain bandwidth into consideration.
Your recommendation is appropriate though. I wouldn’t personally jack the resolution up that high unless playing games.
 
