Do any of you have a Seagate Ironwolf HDD? I just have a quick question.

I bought a Seagate Ironwolf HDD for the first time last month to use in my media server. I usually buy WD Red, and have had good luck with them but I thought I would give a Ironwolf a try. My god, the sound of scrubbing coming from the Ironwolf is crazy loud, I can't even hear my WD Red but the Ironwolf sounds like a mainframe from 1985.

Are they supposed to be this loud?? I find it difficult to believe there is nothing wrong with this drive if it is making this sounds but so far it is working fine.

Anyone else have this issue with their Ironwolf?