DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI 4K120Hz (ie, hdmi 2.1) is "out"

Compliant with VESA DisplayPort v1.4 Specification

Compliant with HDMI v2.1 Specification

Support HDCP 1.4 and HDCP2.2

Support DSC v1.2a and backward compatible with the former version

Support Max. resolution/refresh rates up to 4k@120Hz

Support Dynamic HDR

Sound Support 5.1-7.1

For the host device like laptop, desktop, video converter adaptor, docking station, projector, gaming and display system like TV, digital signage, VR/AR system.

Perfect for Host Devices which are featured with the DP1.4 graphic card that supports DP video signal output for gaming, commercial applications.

OS Support: All

AMD NAVI: RX5700, RX5600XT, RX5700XT, RADEON VII, RX5500XT.

NVIDIA TURING RTX : TITAN RTX, RTX 2080, RTX 2070, RTX 2060

QUADRO : RTX8000, RTX6000, RTX5000, RTX4000, RTX3000 MOBILE

Intel Gen11 based: Ice Lake, Iris Plus Graphics, UHD Graphics

The Club 3D CAC-1085 is the perfect solution to connect to any HDMI 4K120Hz ready displays. If you have a DisplayPort 1.4 ready PC or any other device that lacks the new HDMI 4K120Hz specification, the Club3D CAC-1085 will be the simple way to upgrade your device and connect to your new TV.With its DP1.4 DSC video compression technology, this adapter is able to convert DP1.4 video signals to HDMI 2.1, supporting video display resolutions up to 8K (7680 x 4320)@60Hz and creating life like colors and movements with HDR giving users the ultimate visual experience. The Adapter is powered thru an USB Type C to USB Type A cable (provided with the product).Features:Applications:Supported resolutions:This product is SPECIFICALLY designed to work with the latest Graphics Processing Units (GPU's) which supports DSC 1.2:At the time of printing, these are the supported GPUs.: