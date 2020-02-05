I happened upon Tron script on Reddit for cleaning/optimizing windows machines, so i decided to run it on my desktop machine in my signature. I did a trial run on my laptop, and it seemed to work well. When i ran it on my Win 10 desktop though, it ended saying that it found a disk smart read error. It didn't specify which drive and I'm not sure how to verify. I have (2) 500GB Samsung Evo SSDs (1 for Windows), (1) WD Blue 6TB HDD (plex media server), and WD Purple 10TB (surveillance [empty, not used yet]). Is there a way to tell which drive has the error? All are fairly new, with the WD Blue being only a couple months old (though it definitely gets used most often being the media server drive). I think i have Samsung RAPID mode configured on the SSDs, if that matters. Though I also have it configured on my laptop, and Tron didn't seem to have a problem with that.