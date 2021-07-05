Dishonored 2 Performance / Settings Suggestions?

Hey all,



So I have been scraping the bottom of the barrel for good single player story based FPS games for the last couple of years.



Since I have finished most of the newer ones, I have been looking at older ones I missed the first time around.



I just finished Dishonored (2012). it was quite fun to play it at 8k DSR on my 4k screen with all the settings maxed. Not a bad game. I enjoyed it.



Since the 2016 sequel was on sale on Steam last night, I decided to go for it.





Has anyone played this lately and can speak to settings that worked for them?





I understand Dishonored 2 had a really rough launch on the PC, but that most of its problems should be solved by now.



That may not be entirely accurate though.



I played around with settings, and no matter what I did I got extremely choppy gameplay, but with very low CPU and GPU utilization, indicating that I was neither GPU nor CPU limited.



I dropped the resolution to 4k (it is a newer title after all) and still had no luck. At 4k with TSAA on, the framerates were in the high 50's / low 60's, but the motion felt like I was getting 10-15 fps.



Finally I found the advanced settings tab which I had somehow missed before, and disabled "dynamic resolution", and enabled Triple Buffering. Now the game is pretty damn smooth. Only problem? It now seems to either be capping framerate or vsyncing at 60 fps for some reason.



The target framerate settings seem to only be relevant when dynamic resolution is enabled, but even so, I enabled dynamic resolution (to make the target framerate slider not greyed out) slid it up to 90fps, and then disabled dynamic resolution again, and still nothing. Framerate is an exact flat line at 60fps with GPU utilization anywhere from upper 60's to lower 80's%.



I mean, 4k resolution with TSAA on and turned up at 60fps is still pretty respectable, but my utilization numbers make me feel I could somehow be doing better.



Any suggestions? Or is this game still just broken, and the 60fps I've found is the sweet spot I'm going to get?



Appreciate any suggestions!