Disabled gaming

OP, I had a nerve injury to my arm a few years ago (right as the pandemic was hitting, actually) that caused me to lose most of the function in my left hand for a couple of months while the nerves healed. It SUCKED. I guess in some way I was thankful that my left hand was my "dead hand" because at least I was able to use my mouse which made things somewhat easier, but I pretty much had to stop gaming for a while because of it. It severely impacted the speed with which I was able to work, killed gaming for me for a while, and made typing anything more than a few words a total chore.



So on a smaller scale, I get it...and yeah, it was pretty depressing so I can only imagine how you're feeling.



Hang in there, man; I hope that things will improve and that you will regain some function and movement that you might not have currently. Make sure you're doing any PT/rehab that's been instructed first, and we can try to help with the hardware/peripheral side.