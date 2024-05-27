Disabled gaming

I had a stroke back in JAnuary and have lost the use of my left arm and hand. gaming is my favorite hobby but now I am quiTe limited in what titles I can play
I am mostly plating turn based Rpgs aNd other games that only require mouse but I am really missing FPs games like Cyberpunk 2077,I simply no ,lobger have the ability to play Mouse and keyboard and cannot even use a controlller really
Does anyone have some recommendations for One handed controllers or other accessories?
I AM REALLLY MISSING BEING ABLE TO GAME AND am on anti depressants now.
I would really APPRECIATE ANY SUGGESTIONS BECAUSE NOT BEING ABLE TO GAME IS MAKING ME SUPER DEPRESSED.
