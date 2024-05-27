Disabled gaming

I had a stroke back in JAnuary and have lost the use of my left arm and hand. gaming is my favorite hobby but now I am quiTe limited in what titles I can play

I am mostly plating turn based Rpgs aNd other games that only require mouse but I am really missing FPs games like Cyberpunk 2077,I simply no ,lobger have the ability to play Mouse and keyboard and cannot even use a controlller really

Does anyone have some recommendations for One handed controllers or other accessories?

I AM REALLLY MISSING BEING ABLE TO GAME AND am on anti depressants now.

I would really APPRECIATE ANY SUGGESTIONS BECAUSE NOT BEING ABLE TO GAME IS MAKING ME SUPER DEPRESSED.
 
From what I gather you'll want to read into what can be done with microsoft's accessibility hardware. There's the xbox adaptive controller and the recently released announced (and more expensive) proteus xbox controller, either of which should also work fine on pc.
 
They have mice with thumb joysticks on them. The joystick would basically become your WASD for movement and you wouldn't need a keyboard for the most part.

I've never actually used one, this was the first that came up when I googled it. https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/asus-rog-chakram-x-review.

They also have "mmo mice" that basically have a full numpad on the side. https://www.logitechg.com/en-us/products/gaming-mice/g600-mmo-gaming-mouse.910-002864.html

Another option is using your feet. I remember seeing some sort of special foot controllers made specifically for disabled people. People have also just used pedals meant for racing.

That in conjuction with one of those mice should work pretty well.
 
OP, I had a nerve injury to my arm a few years ago (right as the pandemic was hitting, actually) that caused me to lose most of the function in my left hand for a couple of months while the nerves healed. It SUCKED. I guess in some way I was thankful that my left hand was my "dead hand" because at least I was able to use my mouse which made things somewhat easier, but I pretty much had to stop gaming for a while because of it. It severely impacted the speed with which I was able to work, killed gaming for me for a while, and made typing anything more than a few words a total chore.

So on a smaller scale, I get it...and yeah, it was pretty depressing so I can only imagine how you're feeling.

Hang in there, man; I hope that things will improve and that you will regain some function and movement that you might not have currently. Make sure you're doing any PT/rehab that's been instructed first, and we can try to help with the hardware/peripheral side.
 
Sorry to hear that surprised I haven't had a stroke. Trying to eat better like a big Salad a day at work and fruit. Plus I'm in Linsionpril and a water pill which I only take once a week.You could use a Valari Pillow and use a controller for turn based games it might take a little longer. Action games are going to impossible because they require quick reflexes.

If you want a good turn based game try Wartales.
 
There is literally a YouTube gamer that is completely paralyzed and plays COD, very well, with just his mouth.


View: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LD592Y7Lykc

Take the Valari sales pitch back out the door you came from.

Op,
Best of luck finding a solution. I have no idea how the mouth controller works but may be worth looking into.
 
Just figured he could balance the controller on the pillow without having to hold it with the other hand.

You gotta figure a ton of disabled and handicapped gamers complain about mouse and Keyboard games so controller games are the way to go. A smaller Xbox controller might be the way to go.


IMG_20240527_091622228.jpg

Like such
 
I am not sure if they offer a product that can help you but they do offer a lot of products.
https://kinesis-ergo.com/
If they don't, maybe subscribe to their newsletter or something and maybe you'll hear something.
Good luck!
 
If you can find a way, then find a way… gaming is a huge part of our lives.

OP, imagine if you had gone blind instead. That hasn’t happened. You can still participate.

I realize that what I’m about to say is way easier said than done (and I actually suck at it) but don’t allow yourself to feel sorry for yourself.

Look at what you’ve got… not what you lack… and find a way or make one.

Let us know how it goes. We’re cheering for you.
 
Microsoft has a good array of well priced offer in that regard:

https://www.xbox.com/en-GB/accessories/controllers/xbox-adaptive-controller


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=NLc_2D7XO24

LTT trying them:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwYTLiXI6zY

If you are still have full usage of your feet, something I would look for would be a one handed controller +
- Foot pedals:
61yzCgY10vL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg


Suddenly if your joy action and 4-5 buttons are mapped to different action depending of say 2 pedals using has a shift or control keyboard key and the other one being a mode switch.

- Voice to keys, voice command for rare-slow commands.


Also a list of games that you can play well with a single hands without anything special (say simply with a regular:
13484538.jpg


Vampire Survivor for example, you pretty much play only with wasd, paper please
https://www.reddit.com/r/disabledga...list_of_games_for_onehanded_players_on_steam/

For when you do not want to deal with any added complexity, maybe people can list some game that can be played with a single hand and not requiring full mouse dexterity (if you can fully use a mouse, just not a keyboard at the same time, you would have a good list of game, a lot of game are mouse only playable).

Some controller can have both a joystick and a lot of buttons usable from a single hand, think something like this:
https://www.thrustmaster.com/products/twcs-throttle/, you have a joystick, 15 buttons for the thumbs and other analogue control.
 
In addition to all the good control suggestions people have made (the MS adaptive in particular) I can suggest some games to think about:

Xcom and Xcom 2 are both really fun turn-based games. I know you want non-turn based as well, but of course turn based makes things easier since it will wait for you. Both are playable with mouse only basically.

Jedi Survivor is a 3rd person action game you could take a look at once you get a controller. It has a lot of disability support including the ability to run at a slower speed either when combat starts to full time. So it can give you more time to react and adapt to what is going on.
 
Thank you for all the excellent suggestions. I have been playing quite a few turn based RPGs and strategy games since they typically only require mouse to play. Titles like Battletech, inkbound, rogue trader. But I would love to be able to play FPS games at a similar level pre-stroke. I'll probably look at getting anROG Chakram mouse but it's a bit expensive in NZ dollars and being on disability benefit, finances are tight. I'm lucky I have a very supportive partner who is full y behind me being able to get back into the things I love, such as gaming. I'm also converting her into a gamer, it's a wonderful way for us to spend quality time together. We spent the weekend playing The Room series and she loves escape room type puzzles. We even tried pizza possum for shits n giggles and had a fun time.. Might give a tale of two brothers a try also. I've heard good things. I played through 'Inside' with her recently and she loved that title.

wE TRIED Bramble THE MOUNTAIN KING But didn't find it as engaging as Inside
 
If you find a controller you like for one handed play, I can't recommend Spiritfarer enough for a 2-player game. It has a very deep and touching story, the game play mechanics are simple but fun, and it has no failure state so in a case like yours where you are not playing at peak performance it works well as you'll never lose the game, just be unable to progress, and since it is co-op your partner can help with things you have trouble with.

My GF and I just loved it, time very well spent together.
 
Might want to make your own thread... The wheel force feedback is probably adjustable.
 
