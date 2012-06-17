Disable Caps Lock Function without remapping/disable? (Win 7)

I'm wondering if there is a way to actually just disable the function of the key (as a caps toggle) without actually remapping the key itself?

Right now I am aware you can for instance do the following -
- completely disable the key so it is non functional
or
- remap to something else, for instance "L" where hitting caps lock would be the same as hitting the "L" key.

What I want to be able to do is have it still register as "caps lock." So if I say bind "jump" in a game it will be bound to "caps lock" but pressing this key will not toggle between caps. As opposed to say remapping "caps lock" to "L" and having it show up as being bound to "L."

Keyboard is a logitech wave and OS is Win 7.
 
Then he cant bind it in game.

bind it to scrlk and bind your game action to that.
 
Yea it looks remapping to an out of the way key is the only way to achieve this in a sense. Thanks for the suggestion regarding using scrlk.
 
You know something weird? I "disabled" the Caps Lock key via the registry, and for whatever reason it would still work when using ACRE with ArmA 2 for a radio key, but would not enable the "Caps Lock" function. It wouldn't work when used as a regular radio key in ArmA 2 without ACRE, though. Kind of odd, but ironically that was exactly the functionality I wanted out of it so it worked out perfectly.
 
capslockk said:
try this:
AHK (autohotkey)
line:
~CapsLock::Return
Yep this will disable to function of the key, but still allow it to be used for shortcuts. Also, you may need to run script with admin privilages in order for it to work with some programs, unless you turn off the windows UAC thing.
 
I realize this is an old thread, but I came across it searching for a solution to this exact problem. While the code posted by capslockk did not work for my needed use (hitting capslock would still leave allcaps toggled on), it pointed me in the right direction. After a little reading I was able to come up with a line for AHK that would turn off allcaps after depressing the capslock button.

*~capslock up::setcapslockstate, off
That will work without the addition of any other scripting. I've uploaded a rar containing both the compiled script (which will run standalone) and an uncompiled version as well, in case anyone wants to customize it for their own needs. The rar can be downloaded here, and should stay valid for quite a while, but I make no guarantees. ;)
 
Graceless Cicada said:
I realize this is an old thread, but I came across it searching for a solution to this exact problem. While the code posted by capslockk did not work for my needed use (hitting capslock would still leave allcaps toggled on), it pointed me in the right direction. After a little reading I was able to come up with a line for AHK that would turn off allcaps after depressing the capslock button.



That will work without the addition of any other scripting. I've uploaded a rar containing both the compiled script (which will run standalone) and an uncompiled version as well, in case anyone wants to customize it for their own needs. The rar can be downloaded here, and should stay valid for quite a while, but I make no guarantees. ;)
I know this is a thread necro but THANKS!

This is exactly what I was looking for!!
 
Graceless Cicada said:
I realize this is an old thread, but I came across it searching for a solution to this exact problem. While the code posted by capslockk did not work for my needed use (hitting capslock would still leave allcaps toggled on), it pointed me in the right direction. After a little reading I was able to come up with a line for AHK that would turn off allcaps after depressing the capslock button.



That will work without the addition of any other scripting. I've uploaded a rar containing both the compiled script (which will run standalone) and an uncompiled version as well, in case anyone wants to customize it for their own needs. The rar can be downloaded here, and should stay valid for quite a while, but I make no guarantees. ;)
Praiiiiised be duude!!
Been looking for a solution like this forever.
Even 7 years later you bless us with your divine wisdom!
Thank yoooooooou! ❤️❤️❤️
 
