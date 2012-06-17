Disable Caps Lock Function without remapping/disable? (Win 7)

I'm wondering if there is a way to actually just disable the function of the key (as a caps toggle) without actually remapping the key itself?



Right now I am aware you can for instance do the following -

- completely disable the key so it is non functional

or

- remap to something else, for instance "L" where hitting caps lock would be the same as hitting the "L" key.



What I want to be able to do is have it still register as "caps lock." So if I say bind "jump" in a game it will be bound to "caps lock" but pressing this key will not toggle between caps. As opposed to say remapping "caps lock" to "L" and having it show up as being bound to "L."



Keyboard is a logitech wave and OS is Win 7.