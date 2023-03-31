DirectX 12 Update Allows CPU and GPU to Access VRAM Simultaneously

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,869
Interesting

"For developers, the feature is already supported by Nvidia, Intel, and AMD drivers. For example, it's already included in Nvidia's latest Game Ready and Studio Drivers (version 531.41 or newer) and Intel A-series/Xe GPUs (with driver 31.0.101.4255 or newer). For AMD GPUs, developers must consult their AMD alliance manager to get a supported driver.


The feature just came out from Microsoft, so don't expect it to be implemented in games anytime soon. Instead, developers will need time to see whether or not it will provide a significant enough performance advantage to make it worthwhile."

nYdgXjvckiuv4uSbgqUMF5-320-80.jpg


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/dx12-optimization-cpu-gpu-access-vram-simultaneously
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,662
I was never sure what did AMD Sam/Rebar was doing but .......I thought it was doing that...

According to PCGamesN, SAM is AMD’s take on the Resizable BAR PCIe standard, which increases the available bandwidth between the CPU and GPU. Enabling this feature allows the CPU access to the full memory buffer for the GPU instead of being limited to just 256MB

Even chatGPT seem unsure of the difference:
According to Tom’s Hardware, DirectX 12 update allows CPU and GPU to access VRAM simultaneously1. On the other hand, AMD’s SAM (Smart Access Memory) feature allows the CPU to have direct, simultaneous access to GPU memory.

Not sure I can spot the difference.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/dx12-optimization-cpu-gpu-access-vram-simultaneously
Historically a GPU’s VRAM was inaccessible to the CPU, forcing programs to have to copy large amounts of data to the GPU via the PCI bus. Most modern GPUs have introduced VRAM resizable base address register (BAR) enabling Windows to manage the GPU VRAM in WDDM 2.0 or later.
With the VRAM being managed by Windows, D3D now exposes the heap memory access directly to the CPU! This allows both the CPU and GPU to directly access the memory simultaneously, removing the need to copy data from the CPU to the GPU increasing performance in certain scenarios.

Maybe it is a standardization in DX of AMD feature ? That make it more used in an explicite way by the program instead of relying that the memory controller-bios take advantage of it in automatic way ?

https://gpuopen.com/learn/get-the-most-out-of-smart-access-memory/
From the CPU perspective, this is like UPLOAD memory: it is uncached and write-combined. It is also called the BAR (Base Address Register) after the mechanism used for accessing it. DirectX® 12 currently does not expose this directly.
When SAM is enabled, Vulkan applications are no longer limited to the small aperture and may use significantly more local visible memory.

For DirectX®12, the Radeon driver can apply an optimization to place some resources allocated in the UPLOAD heap in the BAR instead on allocation.

Cannot understand, but maybe it is just supporting the extended ReBar stuff in the regular DX12 library that were already available in Vulkan
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
36,109
LukeTbk said:
I was never sure what did AMD Sam/Rebar was doing but .......I thought it was doing that...

According to PCGamesN, SAM is AMD’s take on the Resizable BAR PCIe standard, which increases the available bandwidth between the CPU and GPU. Enabling this feature allows the CPU access to the full memory buffer for the GPU instead of being limited to just 256MB

Even chatGPT seem unsure of the difference:
According to Tom’s Hardware, DirectX 12 update allows CPU and GPU to access VRAM simultaneously1. On the other hand, AMD’s SAM (Smart Access Memory) feature allows the CPU to have direct, simultaneous access to GPU memory.

Not sure I can spot the difference.
Click to expand...

Same, that's why I asked.

It's confusing.
 
E

Elf_Boy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 16, 2007
Messages
2,506
I too am curious what this all means in general and specifically for my machine and games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top