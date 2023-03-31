DirectX 12 Update Allows CPU and GPU to Access VRAM Simultaneously

erek
Dec 19, 2005
8,869
Interesting
"For developers, the feature is already supported by Nvidia, Intel, and AMD drivers. For example, it's already included in Nvidia's latest Game Ready and Studio Drivers (version 531.41 or newer) and Intel A-series/Xe GPUs (with driver 31.0.101.4255 or newer). For AMD GPUs, developers must consult their AMD alliance manager to get a supported driver.
The feature just came out from Microsoft, so don't expect it to be implemented in games anytime soon. Instead, developers will need time to see whether or not it will provide a significant enough performance advantage to make it worthwhile."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/dx12-optimization-cpu-gpu-access-vram-simultaneously
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/dx12-optimization-cpu-gpu-access-vram-simultaneously