DirectX 12 Update Allows CPU and GPU to Access VRAM Simultaneously

From the CPU perspective, this is like UPLOAD memory: it is uncached and write-combined. It is also called the BAR (Base Address Register) after the mechanism used for accessing it. DirectX® 12 currently does not expose this directly.

I was never sure what did AMD Sam/Rebar was doing but .......I thought it was doing that...Even chatGPT seem unsure of the difference:Not sure I can spot the difference.Maybe it is a standardization in DX of AMD feature ? That make it more used in an explicite way by the program instead of relying that the memory controller-bios take advantage of it in automatic way ?Cannot understand, but maybe it is just supporting the extended ReBar stuff in the regular DX12 library that were already available in Vulkan