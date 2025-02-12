The brave astronauts of the Cassiopeia embark on a deadly mission to save humanity, but their ship is infected by an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey...Directive 8020 lands September 30th 2025
Directive 8020 | Story Trailer Reveal
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CtX9O7nZeQ
Directive 8020 | Announce Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etXhOhzbXso
