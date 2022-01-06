Digital Drawing Tablets like Wacom and Hurion?

I was going to buy a on Screen Tablet but then people on Youtube recommend one you just connect to PC.I owned one before like 18 years ago it was a cheap Wacom I hated it because the surface was slippery then after a few Windows upgrades it didn't work. Was wondering if anyone owns a Digital Tablet what I'm looking for is one with a good surface drag that feels natural with a good pen. I don't need a big one just for coloring stuff in Photoshop and maybe drawing with it.This is the one I been eyeing because of the changeable nibs and pen holder plus it looks ergo.