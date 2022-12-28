Difficult to find new case micro-ATX close to Silverstone SG10 or SG09

I would be even okay with smaller (less large) vertical case, there are none to be found. Silverstone doesn't make those 2 any more.
I need 2 of them. I will use a graphics card less large than the major ones for instance the AMD RX 7900XT is of the good size to me or some other RTX 3060 I've seen.
The mainboard will be micro-ATX with a big top flow cooler. I'm astonished there is no case even close to what I'm looking for. Plenty of huge RGB weird cases but no practical case for a micro-ATX board everywhere including on Amazon.
 
Ya, I was recently looking for a small case recently and couldn't find any.

I had this Silverstone years ago for my HTPC,
htpc-360-1.jpg


I ended up getting a white Corsair 280X since it was on sale for $112 shipped from Amazon, it is still a bit large though.

1672200190743.png
 
