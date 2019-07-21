Did someone test ECC RAM on new Ryzen 3000 ?

It should cost around less than 9/8 of non ECC (same board cost one RAM chip more of 8), that is what it costs to produce.I'm wondering when they're just going to start selling 'better' memory as it performs, listing a range of speeds, timings, and voltages, versus selling different kits of the same stuff with different XMP presets.
As far as 'ECC everything' goes... it's a nice idea, but it doesn't make a lot of sense. Very few will actually need it and it straight up costs more to produce.
Now, flipside, the utility for 'stable overclocks' using supported systems does make sense. Just expect to pay more for it over current 'enthusiast' kits if it ever materializes.
It's both poorly supported (look at trying to prove that it is even enabled) and outright just not needed. It would be nice if support were firmed up and modules were available with correct markings for those that want them, but neither are the case today unfortunately.
Quoting in agreement. Although right now one can get an i3 at retail that supports ECC- and a Ryzen APU that doesn't. Neither make a ton of sense, and it would be nice for ECC to always be an option from a CPU and chipset perspective, even if it won't be used in some markets due to BoM or even potentially power draw.
They could cut down on confusion, support calls, and returns if they simply sold stuff with profiles that make sense, i.e. a JEDEC profile guaranteed to boot and an XMP 'performance profile' suited to whichever system, and then released a 'timing table' with up and down steps of speeds, voltages, and timings for various platforms.
It used to, but that's market segmentation for you.it would be nice for ECC to always be an option from a CPU and chipset perspective
Epyc is registered, TR & AM4 are unbuffered.Will buffered ECC dimms work or are they electrically or physically incompatible?
They will not work unless AMD releases a firmware update that allows this.Will buffered ECC dimms work or are they electrically or physically incompatible?
this should have been done 15 years ago when you still had to research your ram/mobo/cpu to make sure they were compatible. it's gotten so easy to build a pc now, that pretty is what sells. IMO the market missed that exit, and it isnt likely to make the turn any time soon.I blame industry inertia more tbh, and some intel segmentation. Along with luck: the fact joe blow doesn't actually load ram 24/7 or notice errors as much. There are a lot of bits you can flip that don't crash or corrupt a data operation completely.
Every data bus in the world worth using has built in error encoding, except for consumer ram for some reason.
Ancient USB 1.x has better random error protection (8b/10b) than non-ECC dram ffs.
There are metric fartloads more server ram being built than consumer too. (mobile outnumbers all by now though)
Pick up a commodity naked dimm and look at the pcb, it probably has the empty silkscreen spot for the 9th chip, maybe even the spot for a register too. Yet these tweaker aftermarket OEMs have the money to make "total custom" pcbs, embedded leds, blingshit slivers of machined aluminum etc but nope that "custom" pcb is just for 8 chips instead of 9? Pure lazy and shortsighted. Also selling you a lot of binning myths, lots of thick glue and even etching the ICs so you can't see what they are actually being made with.
If I have a good gripe about Intel's product segmentation, this is largely it. Let me run ECC on an overclocked consumer CPU if I damn will want to, damnit.One of the good things about competition is having the market leader try harder to provide value.
Hey Intel - Ryzens and Threadrippers provide ECC support... just sayin’ > . >
jmd0 ~/shell-scripts # edac-
edac-ctl edac-util
jmd0 ~/shell-scripts # edac-util -v
mc0: 0 Uncorrected Errors with no DIMM info
mc0: 0 Corrected Errors with no DIMM info
mc0: csrow0: 0 Uncorrected Errors
mc0: csrow0: mc#0csrow#0channel#0: 0 Corrected Errors
mc0: csrow0: mc#0csrow#0channel#1: 0 Corrected Errors
edac-util: No errors to report.