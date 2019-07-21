Did someone test ECC RAM on new Ryzen 3000 ?

I blame industry inertia more tbh, and some intel segmentation. Along with luck: the fact joe blow doesn't actually load ram 24/7 or notice errors as much. There are a lot of bits you can flip that don't crash or corrupt a data operation completely.



Every data bus in the world worth using has built in error encoding, except for consumer ram for some reason.



Ancient USB 1.x has better random error protection (8b/10b) than non-ECC dram ffs.



There are metric fartloads more server ram being built than consumer too. (mobile outnumbers all by now though)



Pick up a commodity naked dimm and look at the pcb, it probably has the empty silkscreen spot for the 9th chip, maybe even the spot for a register too. Yet these tweaker aftermarket OEMs have the money to make "total custom" pcbs, embedded leds, blingshit slivers of machined aluminum etc but nope that "custom" pcb is just for 8 chips instead of 9? Pure lazy and shortsighted. Also selling you a lot of binning myths, lots of thick glue and even etching the ICs so you can't see what they are actually being made with.



Not as bad as the monitor market, but the branded ram market fucking sucks.