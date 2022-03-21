Did EK quit the radiator business?

Thunderdolt
Gawd
- Oct 23, 2018
- 744
Seems like the majority of their radiators are now listed as EOL and most of the rest are out of stock. Did they quit the business or are they about to release a refresh on 100% of their lineup?
EK rads are decent.Interesting observation.
I certainly couldn't give you an answer, but I am curious as well!
I've never used EK radiators though.
I have no reason to suggest they aren't.EK rads are decent.
I've got two of them in my current machine and I've had them in some other builds. The work about as well as the Corsair or just about any others I can think of off hand.I have no reason to suggest they aren't.
I've just never personally wound up with them.
Just based on availability and cost when I've been shopping I've usually wound up with Alphacool radiators. They are really good, but do need a thorough cleaning.
