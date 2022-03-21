Did EK quit the radiator business?

T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
744
Seems like the majority of their radiators are now listed as EOL and most of the rest are out of stock. Did they quit the business or are they about to release a refresh on 100% of their lineup?
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,609
Interesting observation.

I certainly couldn't give you an answer, but I am curious as well!

I've never used EK radiators though.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
32,289
Huh. I've used them for sizing before but hadn't gotten around to buying rads yet - was going to for my X299 system one day, but... no time?
 
H

hititnquitit

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
1,439
I've no idea whats up with their stock situation but if your looking for ek rads check out spartan liquidcooling.com they carry ek gear almost exclusively.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,609
Dan_D said:
EK rads are decent.
Click to expand...
I have no reason to suggest they aren't.

I've just never personally wound up with them.

Just based on availability and cost when I've been shopping I've usually wound up with Alphacool radiators. They are really good, but do need a thorough cleaning.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
60,034
Zarathustra[H] said:
I have no reason to suggest they aren't.

I've just never personally wound up with them.

Just based on availability and cost when I've been shopping I've usually wound up with Alphacool radiators. They are really good, but do need a thorough cleaning.
Click to expand...
I've got two of them in my current machine and I've had them in some other builds. The work about as well as the Corsair or just about any others I can think of off hand.
 
T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
744
Zarathustra[H] said:
Interesting observation.

I certainly couldn't give you an answer, but I am curious as well!

I've never used EK radiators though.
Click to expand...
I haven’t used their copper rads but I got started in custom loops by taking one of their aluminum kits and expanding it. Their copper rads were always among the very best in Extreme Rigs’ testing - typically ~10% better than the best Alphacool in any given test. No idea how that stacks against newer models though.

Other than the aluminum EK rads, I’ve only ever used Alphacool rads in my builds. No complaints with them, but for the rack cooler I’m putting together, EK’s lower profile end tanks make a big difference for packaging. I do wish they had fittings on both sides of the end tank like Alphacool does.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
32,289
Googling around seems like they're overdue for a refresh, and rumor has it's about to arrive.
 
F

FallenAngel53

n00b
Joined
Mar 23, 2022
Messages
1
They're releasing a bunch of redesigned radiators soon™. The new line is called "Quantum" with 3 performance variations of each size (S/P/X), crossflows, and white versions of each rad.
 
N

NightReaver

Gawd
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
908
I hope someone does an actual performance review of them side by side with HWlabs offerings.

Maybe the GTR can have a challenger finally?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top