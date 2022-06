Diablo Immortal PC Build

TheToE! said: I hope they lose their ass financially on this game. Click to expand...

They won't. In fact, it most likely will be their most financially successful Diablo product to date.Most of us are looking at it from a dinosaur standpoint of that the gaming community matters. It doesn't.Activision Blizzard made 60% of its revenue from microtransactions alone last year. That's $5.1 billion. And it's the same with other AAA companies, such as EA. Last year, EA made 29% of its revenue through Ultimate Team (i.e. The loot box stuff in FIFA and Madden). But the total sales of all their games from that year came to 26%. For companies wanting to make money, why wouldn't they add this stuff in?It's estimated that only between 5-20% of all customers even make any microtransaction purchases. So, at the very worst, 20% of customers are comprising most of the revenue for these companies.For example, with Lost Ark, the top Korean player spent the equivalent of $730,000 on it (around the 47.5 minute mark). The funny thing in the interview is the guy tries to argue how its not P2W, because you're only buying time. So, let's say the same thing happens with Diablo Immortal. Basically, assuming a $70 game,1 whale is equivalent to 10000 players. It doesn't matter if most players don't spend a dime, because the fact of the matter is, you don't matter. The game isn't designed for you. It's designed for people with addictive personalities. And that's sadly the way most AAA games are probably going to be. It might be disgusting, but expect for much of what you see in Immortal to come to Diablo 4. Remember, Diablo 3 came out with the RMAH. Granted, it failed, but we now have a decades worth of more P2W games with a much more proven model of extracting money from players.