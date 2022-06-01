Diablo Immortal PC Build

So, despite hating P2W mechanics, I decided to give it a shot.



And, as of now, I uninstalled it. I didn't even get to the P2W mechanics. The PC port in my opinion is just garbage. There are ways Diablo has always worked on the PC, that just don't work the same.



It's just super clicky. For example, when equipping gear, you open up your inventory. But to see the stats, you have to click on the item. To equip gear, you have to click on the item to bring up the menu which allows you to equip it. In the older Diablo games, the stats would appear just hovering over the item, and you could right click to change gear quickly. And it's the same with changing skills. You have to click through multiple steps for what would have previously been a single step or two. The game is just too cumbersome for my tastes.



If you're going to play this, stick to the phone or grab a controller where this interface is probably best suited. That's just not how I've ever played anything though, particularly Diablo.