Diablo Immortal PC Build

Is anyone interested in the PC version of this game. I'm aware that it's surrounded with some controversy in regards with it's "pay to win" model but the PVE content is free to play.

 
I have it downloaded and ready to go for tomorrow. I signed up for the mobile beta but when the pc beta version was announced I jumped on that. I've played ARK and enjoyed it without paying so if I can handle that this should be fine.
 
Started playing the mobile version today and so far it's surprisingly ok, haven't gotten very far but my interest is now piqued by it.
 
I'll try it but is it really diablo or just a watered down mobile version made by a third party developer?
 
Armenius said:
The latter. It was made by NetEase, who makes nothing but pay-to-win mobile games.
Pretty much, my only hope is I can beat the campaign/what ever single player stuff they have without having to buy anything.

Soon as it becomes a "you can't progress without paying" issues I'm dropping it from my phone.
 
It sounds like the PVP will be pay to win but not so much for the PVE. There might be some additional grinding with the PVE but supposedly there are quite a few activities to change things up. I'll be giving it a try but if I hit a wall then it's gettin nuked immediately. I'm interested to see what the paid mechanics are and how they affect gameplay.
 
I'll certainly update with my impressions over the next day. I don't doubt it'll play well, even on PC, but I'll be PvE only and probably entirely solo so I'm curious as to when and how bad the progress slows.
 
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022...od-smartphone-game-saddled-with-f2p-nonsense/

One of the pay-to-win mechanics are rifts. They tied rift modifiers to 3! types of currency in the game: One that can be earned, one that can be crafted, and one that can only be purchased. The one you can craft has a weekly limit to how much you can craft. The best legendary drop modifiers can only be gotten by using the premium currency. And of course they do the scummy thing of offering items and perks for currency amounts that you can't directly buy, forcing you to buy more currency than you need. More is detailed in the article.
 
So, despite hating P2W mechanics, I decided to give it a shot.

And, as of now, I uninstalled it. I didn't even get to the P2W mechanics. The PC port in my opinion is just garbage. There are ways Diablo has always worked on the PC, that just don't work the same.

It's just super clicky. For example, when equipping gear, you open up your inventory. But to see the stats, you have to click on the item. To equip gear, you have to click on the item to bring up the menu which allows you to equip it. In the older Diablo games, the stats would appear just hovering over the item, and you could right click to change gear quickly. And it's the same with changing skills. You have to click through multiple steps for what would have previously been a single step or two. The game is just too cumbersome for my tastes.

If you're going to play this, stick to the phone or grab a controller where this interface is probably best suited. That's just not how I've ever played anything though, particularly Diablo.
 
Nytegard said:
So, despite hating P2W mechanics, I decided to give it a shot.

And, as of now, I uninstalled it. I didn't even get to the P2W mechanics. The PC port in my opinion is just garbage. There are ways Diablo has always worked on the PC, that just don't work the same.

It's just super clicky. For example, when equipping gear, you open up your inventory. But to see the stats, you have to click on the item. To equip gear, you have to click on the item to bring up the menu which allows you to equip it. In the older Diablo games, the stats would appear just hovering over the item, and you could right click to change gear quickly. And it's the same with changing skills. You have to click through multiple steps for what would have previously been a single step or two. The game is just too cumbersome for my tastes.

If you're going to play this, stick to the phone or grab a controller where this interface is probably best suited. That's just not how I've ever played anything though, particularly Diablo.
The clickiness is due to being developed for phones.
 
You can't even change the resolution and it looks absolutely terrible. It's almost like they hold your damn hand to play. This is such a terrible port.

I have uninstalled this.
 
Brackle said:
You can't even change the resolution and it looks absolutely terrible. It's almost like they hold your damn hand to play. This is such a terrible port.

I have uninstalled this.
The port is pretty bad I agree. I tried the gamepad support and it's laughable on PC. I'm sure Blizzard will claim that the PC port is in beta as a defense.
 
vegeta535 said:
I don't know why any of you would give this a chance. People here been doing nothing but complaining about Diablo 3 yet you are so quick to jump in on mobile p2w garbage.
I did because its free. I do like the story of Diablo. Problem is I can't even get past the part of how horrible this port is to even play for the story.
 
Brackle said:
I did because its free. I do like the story of Diablo. Problem is I can't even get past the part of how horrible this port is to even play for the story.
The fact it is free is a huge red flag alone. Not to mention game was designed for mobile platform from the start. Mobile games are very light on story and focus on pulling money from you.
 
Even better, apparently your premium items including battle pass, cosmetics, currency and others are tied to a single character and server. Want to play around with different classes? That will be $50 a month across all your characters for the battle pass.
 
TheToE! said:
I hope they lose their ass financially on this game.
They won't. In fact, it most likely will be their most financially successful Diablo product to date.

Most of us are looking at it from a dinosaur standpoint of that the gaming community matters. It doesn't.

Activision Blizzard made 60% of its revenue from microtransactions alone last year. That's $5.1 billion. And it's the same with other AAA companies, such as EA. Last year, EA made 29% of its revenue through Ultimate Team (i.e. The loot box stuff in FIFA and Madden). But the total sales of all their games from that year came to 26%. For companies wanting to make money, why wouldn't they add this stuff in?

It's estimated that only between 5-20% of all customers even make any microtransaction purchases. So, at the very worst, 20% of customers are comprising most of the revenue for these companies.

For example, with Lost Ark, the top Korean player spent the equivalent of $730,000 on it (around the 47.5 minute mark). The funny thing in the interview is the guy tries to argue how its not P2W, because you're only buying time. So, let's say the same thing happens with Diablo Immortal. Basically, assuming a $70 game,1 whale is equivalent to 10000 players. It doesn't matter if most players don't spend a dime, because the fact of the matter is, you don't matter. The game isn't designed for you. It's designed for people with addictive personalities. And that's sadly the way most AAA games are probably going to be. It might be disgusting, but expect for much of what you see in Immortal to come to Diablo 4. Remember, Diablo 3 came out with the RMAH. Granted, it failed, but we now have a decades worth of more P2W games with a much more proven model of extracting money from players.
 
Nytegard said:
They won't. In fact, it most likely will be their most financially successful Diablo product to date.

Most of us are looking at it from a dinosaur standpoint of that the gaming community matters. It doesn't.

Activision Blizzard made 60% of its revenue from microtransactions alone last year. That's $5.1 billion. And it's the same with other AAA companies, such as EA. Last year, EA made 29% of its revenue through Ultimate Team (i.e. The loot box stuff in FIFA and Madden). But the total sales of all their games from that year came to 26%. For companies wanting to make money, why wouldn't they add this stuff in?

It's estimated that only between 5-20% of all customers even make any microtransaction purchases. So, at the very worst, 20% of customers are comprising most of the revenue for these companies.

For example, with Lost Ark, the top Korean player spent the equivalent of $730,000 on it (around the 47.5 minute mark). The funny thing in the interview is the guy tries to argue how its not P2W, because you're only buying time. So, let's say the same thing happens with Diablo Immortal. Basically, assuming a $70 game,1 whale is equivalent to 10000 players. It doesn't matter if most players don't spend a dime, because the fact of the matter is, you don't matter. The game isn't designed for you. It's designed for people with addictive personalities. And that's sadly the way most AAA games are probably going to be. It might be disgusting, but expect for much of what you see in Immortal to come to Diablo 4. Remember, Diablo 3 came out with the RMAH. Granted, it failed, but we now have a decades worth of more P2W games with a much more proven model of extracting money from players.
Quoted for truth.
 
vegeta535 said:
I don't know why any of you would give this a chance. People here been doing nothing but complaining about Diablo 3 yet you are so quick to jump in on mobile p2w garbage.
Because it's free and works on my phone. I can only read so much Reddit and need a new game to waste time between service calls lol.
 
Absalom said:
Watched Asmongold stream this today. He spent over 350 USD on in game purchases. So that was amusing.
Click to expand...
He is a joke. I don't care how much money I have. I wouldn't sell out to that garbage. Sure spending 4 figures is nothing for him but for most people it absurd.
 
vegeta535 said:
He is a joke. I don't care how much money I have. I wouldn't sell out to that garbage. Sure spending 4 figures is nothing for him but for most people it absurd.
In his defense, he's doing it for science. Big picture: it's a small investment to entertain his masses. He's doing it so we don't have to mentality.

It's the Joe Blow gamer that dumps their paycheck into playing this that is the real joke. Predatory practice on game's part because the evil suits backing it know their customers gotta get their fix.
 
Absalom said:
In his defense, he's doing it for science. Big picture: it's a small investment to entertain his masses. He's doing it so we don't have to mentality.

It's the Joe Blow gamer that dumps their paycheck into playing this that is the real joke. Predatory practice on game's part because the evil suits backing it know their customers gotta get their fix.
I get that but in the end they are still promoting trash mechanics.
 
Probably in the minority here but I enjoyed what I played of it. Went in fully expecting a mobile experience. Haven't had to grind or feel any pay to win / progress yet but will likely uninstall if it gets to that point.
 
This felt like an indie game not a blizzard game. Pretty disappointing but I had low expectations knowing it was mainly going to be a mobile cash grab.
 
mr_zen256 said:
Went in fully expecting a mobile experience
I think this is part of the problem. We need to evolve past thinking about mobile vs PC experience. Mobile devices are strong enough now to basically compete with the PS4 & Xbox One in power. And as you see from Immortal, they can support gamepads as well as being hooked up to TVs & monitors. And they can support keyboard and mouses. It's time to think of it as, there are standalone video games, and there are cash grab video games, and the platform doesn't matter.
 
Nytegard said:
I think this is part of the problem. We need to evolve past thinking about mobile vs PC experience. Mobile devices are strong enough now to basically compete with the PS4 & Xbox One in power. And as you see from Immortal, they can support gamepads as well as being hooked up to TVs & monitors. And they can support keyboard and mouses. It's time to think of it as, there are standalone video games, and there are cash grab video games, and the platform doesn't matter.
The mobile platform is filled with basically nothing but cash grab games. Yes other platforms also have them but not to the extent of mobile platforms. I don't bother gaming on my phone because frankly the games suck. They either full of intrusive ads. Collect personal data and generally full of MT and P2W mechanics. Graphics capabilities of a modern phone have nothing to do with the predatory practices the mobile platform has.
 
vegeta535 said:
The mobile platform is filled with basically nothing but cash grab games. Yes other platforms also have them but not to the extent of mobile platforms. I don't bother gaming on my phone because frankly the games suck. They either full of intrusive ads. Collect personal data and generally full of MT and P2W mechanics. Graphics capabilities of a modern phone have nothing to do with the predatory practices the mobile platform has.
Click to expand...
There is a small proportion of good "buy-to-play" games in the mobile space, but they get drowned out by all of that garbage. It really is a shame.
 
The reward for completing dungeons is the opportunity to PURCHASE a special chest. This is insane.
+570% Extra Value guys!

unknown.png
 
