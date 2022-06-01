Diablo Immortal PC Build

StryderxX
Is anyone interested in the PC version of this game. I'm aware that it's surrounded with some controversy in regards with it's "pay to win" model but the PVE content is free to play.
The latter. It was made by NetEase, who makes nothing but pay-to-win mobile games.I'll try it but is it really diablo or just a watered down mobile version made by a third party developer?
Pretty much, my only hope is I can beat the campaign/what ever single player stuff they have without having to buy anything.The latter. It was made by NetEase, who makes nothing but pay-to-win mobile games.
Beats me, but it's rather humorous.I don't know why any of you would give this a chance. People here been doing nothing but complaining about Diablo 3 yet you are so quick to jump in on mobile p2w garbage.
100% desperation.I don't know why any of you would give this a chance. People here been doing nothing but complaining about Diablo 3 yet you are so quick to jump in on mobile p2w garbage.
The clickiness is due to being developed for phones.So, despite hating P2W mechanics, I decided to give it a shot.
And, as of now, I uninstalled it. I didn't even get to the P2W mechanics. The PC port in my opinion is just garbage. There are ways Diablo has always worked on the PC, that just don't work the same.
It's just super clicky. For example, when equipping gear, you open up your inventory. But to see the stats, you have to click on the item. To equip gear, you have to click on the item to bring up the menu which allows you to equip it. In the older Diablo games, the stats would appear just hovering over the item, and you could right click to change gear quickly. And it's the same with changing skills. You have to click through multiple steps for what would have previously been a single step or two. The game is just too cumbersome for my tastes.
If you're going to play this, stick to the phone or grab a controller where this interface is probably best suited. That's just not how I've ever played anything though, particularly Diablo.
The port is pretty bad I agree. I tried the gamepad support and it's laughable on PC. I'm sure Blizzard will claim that the PC port is in beta as a defense.You can't even change the resolution and it looks absolutely terrible. It's almost like they hold your damn hand to play. This is such a terrible port.
I have uninstalled this.
I did because its free. I do like the story of Diablo. Problem is I can't even get past the part of how horrible this port is to even play for the story.I don't know why any of you would give this a chance. People here been doing nothing but complaining about Diablo 3 yet you are so quick to jump in on mobile p2w garbage.
The fact it is free is a huge red flag alone. Not to mention game was designed for mobile platform from the start. Mobile games are very light on story and focus on pulling money from you.I did because its free. I do like the story of Diablo. Problem is I can't even get past the part of how horrible this port is to even play for the story.
They won't. In fact, it most likely will be their most financially successful Diablo product to date.I hope they lose their ass financially on this game.
Quoted for truth.They won't. In fact, it most likely will be their most financially successful Diablo product to date.
Most of us are looking at it from a dinosaur standpoint of that the gaming community matters. It doesn't.
Activision Blizzard made 60% of its revenue from microtransactions alone last year. That's $5.1 billion. And it's the same with other AAA companies, such as EA. Last year, EA made 29% of its revenue through Ultimate Team (i.e. The loot box stuff in FIFA and Madden). But the total sales of all their games from that year came to 26%. For companies wanting to make money, why wouldn't they add this stuff in?
It's estimated that only between 5-20% of all customers even make any microtransaction purchases. So, at the very worst, 20% of customers are comprising most of the revenue for these companies.
For example, with Lost Ark, the top Korean player spent the equivalent of $730,000 on it (around the 47.5 minute mark). The funny thing in the interview is the guy tries to argue how its not P2W, because you're only buying time. So, let's say the same thing happens with Diablo Immortal. Basically, assuming a $70 game,1 whale is equivalent to 10000 players. It doesn't matter if most players don't spend a dime, because the fact of the matter is, you don't matter. The game isn't designed for you. It's designed for people with addictive personalities. And that's sadly the way most AAA games are probably going to be. It might be disgusting, but expect for much of what you see in Immortal to come to Diablo 4. Remember, Diablo 3 came out with the RMAH. Granted, it failed, but we now have a decades worth of more P2W games with a much more proven model of extracting money from players.
Because it's free and works on my phone. I can only read so much Reddit and need a new game to waste time between service calls lol.I don't know why any of you would give this a chance. People here been doing nothing but complaining about Diablo 3 yet you are so quick to jump in on mobile p2w garbage.
There's plenty of mobile games out there that aren't souless sellouts of what used to be respected IPs.Because it's free and works on my phone. I can only read so much Reddit and need a new game to waste time between service calls lol.
He probably made 10 times that streaming the game.Watched Asmongold stream this today. He spent over 350 USD on in game purchases. So that was amusing.
Chat was very disappointed he didn't make it to four figures before he stopped streaming it.He probably made 10 times that streaming the game.
Chat was very disappointed he didn't make it to four figures before he stopped streaming it.
He is a joke. I don't care how much money I have. I wouldn't sell out to that garbage. Sure spending 4 figures is nothing for him but for most people it absurd.Watched Asmongold stream this today. He spent over 350 USD on in game purchases. So that was amusing.
In his defense, he's doing it for science. Big picture: it's a small investment to entertain his masses. He's doing it so we don't have to mentality.He is a joke. I don't care how much money I have. I wouldn't sell out to that garbage. Sure spending 4 figures is nothing for him but for most people it absurd.
I get that but in the end they are still promoting trash mechanics.In his defense, he's doing it for science. Big picture: it's a small investment to entertain his masses. He's doing it so we don't have to mentality.
It's the Joe Blow gamer that dumps their paycheck into playing this that is the real joke. Predatory practice on game's part because the evil suits backing it know their customers gotta get their fix.
Yup. Giving the company money for whatever reason just reaffirms this type of game 'development'.I get that but in the end they are still promoting trash mechanics.
Remember that it was outsourced to NetEase. It's just Blizzard's name and IP on it.This felt like an indie game not a blizzard game. Pretty disappointing but I had low expectations knowing it was mainly going to be a mobile cash grab.
I think this is part of the problem. We need to evolve past thinking about mobile vs PC experience. Mobile devices are strong enough now to basically compete with the PS4 & Xbox One in power. And as you see from Immortal, they can support gamepads as well as being hooked up to TVs & monitors. And they can support keyboard and mouses. It's time to think of it as, there are standalone video games, and there are cash grab video games, and the platform doesn't matter.Went in fully expecting a mobile experience
The mobile platform is filled with basically nothing but cash grab games. Yes other platforms also have them but not to the extent of mobile platforms. I don't bother gaming on my phone because frankly the games suck. They either full of intrusive ads. Collect personal data and generally full of MT and P2W mechanics. Graphics capabilities of a modern phone have nothing to do with the predatory practices the mobile platform has.I think this is part of the problem. We need to evolve past thinking about mobile vs PC experience. Mobile devices are strong enough now to basically compete with the PS4 & Xbox One in power. And as you see from Immortal, they can support gamepads as well as being hooked up to TVs & monitors. And they can support keyboard and mouses. It's time to think of it as, there are standalone video games, and there are cash grab video games, and the platform doesn't matter.
There is a small proportion of good "buy-to-play" games in the mobile space, but they get drowned out by all of that garbage. It really is a shame.The mobile platform is filled with basically nothing but cash grab games. Yes other platforms also have them but not to the extent of mobile platforms. I don't bother gaming on my phone because frankly the games suck. They either full of intrusive ads. Collect personal data and generally full of MT and P2W mechanics. Graphics capabilities of a modern phone have nothing to do with the predatory practices the mobile platform has.