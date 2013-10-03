Deus Ex : Mankind Divided

Blade-Runner

Supreme [H]ardness
Feb 25, 2013
4,267
http://www.destructoid.com/next-gen-deus-ex-in-development-at-eidos-montreal-262856.phtml

http://community.eidosmontreal.com/blogs/Future-Vision-for-Deus-Ex

Im pleased to confirm that we are already into production of the starting point for Deus Ex: Universe with a new game for PC and next-generation consoles. Were very excited about it at the studio and I wanted to let you know that most of the team behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution is already working hard on this new game. It took us four years to learn how to create a unique Deus Ex experience with Human Revolution and it was important for me to keep this knowledge within the franchise.

I want to leave you with a piece of concept art from our next-gen Deus Ex game that shows trans-humanism segregation, which is a backdrop to our vision for the next Deus Ex. It represents a "ghetto-city' voluntarily built in order to separate the classes. The people in this segregated class have reshaped their environment, nostalgic for their ideal of Cyber Renaissance. This dark and dystopian vision sets the tone for things to come in Deus Ex.

For now, I hope you are excited about the future of this game that we love so much. Deus Ex is coming to next-gen, its early so dont expect to hear much more from us just yet, but I wanted you to know.

I'm very excited as a developer and gamer!
262856-h1.jpg
 
Unlike the previous sequel, I though HR was a worthy successor to the original. I'd still really like them to re-do the original with a new engine though. I must have played through that game 10-15 times, and I could do it once a year for the foreseeable future without getting bored.
 
Q-BZ said:
LOL


Despite that, though...and the lame boss fights... DX:HR kicked a lot of ass for me. This is good news as far as I'm concerned.
I'm hyped for the DX:HR: DC version coming out, which is supposed to address those issues. It is annoying that they don't plan to patch existing copies of the game, though.
 
ballistic90 said:
I'm hyped for the DX:HR: DC version coming out, which is supposed to address those issues. It is annoying that they don't plan to patch existing copies of the game, though.
Yea that's really lame. As long as it's for a good price though, i don't really care. I think i only paid like 35 bucks for DX:HR anyway, and to me it is worth much more than that.
 
ballistic90 said:
I'm hyped for the DX:HR: DC version coming out, which is supposed to address those issues. It is annoying that they don't plan to patch existing copies of the game, though.
Do current DX:HR owners get an "upgrade" option or something like that?


chockomonkey said:
Yea that's really lame. As long as it's for a good price though, i don't really care. I think i only paid like 35 bucks for DX:HR anyway, and to me it is worth much more than that.
Same here. I'll bite if it's reasonably priced.
 
Q-BZ said:
Do current DX:HR owners get an "upgrade" option or something like that?




Same here. I'll bite if it's reasonably priced.
It's my expectation that there won't be an upgrade option. I understand that the Wii U version is a little more expensive, but none of them will be full priced. The Wii U version is like, $49.99 and the other's are rumored to be anywhere from $29.99 to $39.99.
 
Holy shit batman! This will be awesome. But how long, a year? Or two, 6 months?

Any ideas when exactly?
 
Anyone else getting a Crysis 3 vibe from the screenshots.. Maybe just because they're so damn hi-res.
 
But please be to god they removed the yellow filter (or just a color filter in general, seems many FPS RPG's are deadset on using...)
 
I think I'm on the last level of the Human Revolution I never heard of the series till I seen Dark Side Phil play the game like 3 years ago on his channel.
 
I got a chill down my spine when I first read that it was confirmed. I cannot wait for this.
 
Somehow I can't really get excited for this. I acknowledge it and move on.

DX:HR was an allright game, but disappointing on so many levels compared to the original or even invisible war.

I'm not sure if I want more of the same.
 
I cant wait for this one, Deus Ex is my absolute favorite series, watched the announce trailer 3 times :p
 
Works for me. While HR has some technical hiccups, it was a great game. I'd love to play more.
 
DPI said:
Anyone else getting a Crysis 3 vibe from the screenshots.. Maybe just because they're so damn hi-res.
The screenshot above with the tilted gun made me think of crysis. I wonder if they're going to go with a crysis gun-mod approach...

Either way I can't wait; the screens look amazing.

DX:HR had some faults, but I really hope they've moved past them. They've learned their lesson with the boss fights, hopefully they also learned that they had too many filler (useless) augmentations.
 
chockomonkey said:
DX:HR had some faults, but I really hope they've moved past them. They've learned their lesson with the boss fights, hopefully they also learned that they had too many filler (useless) augmentations.
In retrospect the bossfights weren't bad, they were challenging, yes, but not unfair. There were a set of rules, and you fought by them, I never felt the ai was cheating.

Hell most games nowadays don't even have bossfights, just some lame QTE sequence.

The problem with HR was it was too obvious it offered the choice fight/stealth/hack on a silver platter. In most levels the stealth entrance was more obvious than the direct approach. Which made it unrealistic, made every airduct feel like they were put there for the benefit of adam jensen. Also it took 10 seconds to get to a place on the "hidden" way, and it took 10 minutes to get to the same place using the "direct" route.

If they fix this issue with level design, and the worst inventory system ever, then this game could really live up to the original.
 
