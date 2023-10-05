Desktop Unit for Treble, Bass, Volume

I'd like a Desktop unit where I can adjust treble, bass, and Volume.
I sit at a desk all day and listen to music. Currently Klipsch 2.1 plugged into the back of my Motherboards 3.5 mm output.
I was looking at a Fosi Audio Dac-Q4. Would that work with using optical out on my MB to optical in on The Fosi. Then plug the speakers into the Fosi headphone jack in front? Just want to make certain that would work. Would there be a sound quality difference with that?
What is my source? I stream from Apple Music, suppose to be 24bit/192kHz
Thanks in advance. Audio newbie that can't wrap my head around this stuff.
