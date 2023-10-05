Desktop Unit for Treble, Bass, Volume

I'd like a Desktop unit where I can adjust treble, bass, and Volume.

I sit at a desk all day and listen to music. Currently Klipsch 2.1 plugged into the back of my Motherboards 3.5 mm output.

I was looking at a Fosi Audio Dac-Q4. Would that work with using optical out on my MB to optical in on The Fosi. Then plug the speakers into the Fosi headphone jack in front? Just want to make certain that would work. Would there be a sound quality difference with that?

What is my source? I stream from Apple Music, suppose to be 24bit/192kHz

Thanks in advance. Audio newbie that can't wrap my head around this stuff.
 
what are you intending to use this with? laptop, desktop, win/mac? if its on the PC side, your system probably already has a built in eq but if you really want an external box, then yes that one will probably work just fine.
 
Looks like the Fosi K5 Pro. Similar specs but also read this..

"Compared to the last generation Q4, K5 Pro has noticeably improved on overall sound quality, so you can get immersed in your music even more easily. "

If you want to use speakers you'll need to unplug the headphones (at least that's how my K5 Pro works.) You either plug it in with usb and utilize the onboard dac or feed it opt/coax digital from your pc. unplug headphones, hear speakers, plug in headphones, hear headphones and speakers are muted.
 
