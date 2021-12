Dear volunteers,First of all, I want to apologize for the long time since the last update of information. As I explained in other thread, we had a database crash. This problem coincided in time with a change of work of Joel, so I was alone to manage the crisis.Unfortunately, due to other research and teaching commitments, I cannot now devote enough time to the project to be ready and re-generate results. So I had decided to stop it temporarily. I hope to restart the project in January or February. I'll let you know by using this forum and the other official channels of the project.Finally I want to resume the status of the recovery and the project:• All the volunteers, hosts and teams created before 2017 have recovered they credit.• To those ones created after January 2017, if you have computed for the DENIS project in a computer with other BOINC projects, we will be able to recover the credit through the BOINC Cross project ID. You have to add the project to a computer with the other projects and your BOINC Cross project ID will be updated to the oldest one. I’m not sure but I think that the update will take place after computing for the project. Once the project updates your CPID, I will be able to identify you in the stat files to restore your credit. I will analyze it again the next month.• If you are not in the previous situation, please, contact me if you want to recover your credit and we will try to find any other mechanisms to identify you in the stat files.• After the recovery, the last version of the app that was compiled and uploaded by Joel is not working. I think that the problem is in the code and not in the DB crash, but I need time to analyze the app, and to learn how the system to compile the apps and to upload them works.Actually, the major limitation to continue with the project is the time I have available for been developing it. This project is very important for me personally and more after seeing the great welcome you have given and the great support received. Thank you once again for your patience, your support and for been here. I hope I can live up to how much you have given.Kind regards,Jesús.____________