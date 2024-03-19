Dell UP3017Q Value in 2024

So I have the Dell UP3017Q that I bought back in when came out in April 2017. I have someone who may be interested in buying it but the problem is I don't know what the monitor is worth approximately today. It was $3500 brand new (when I bought it) and obviously I can't get that for it now but what would be a reasonable price? I'm not desperate to sell it. I don't use it these days as I already have too many monitors for all 3 of my rigs (LOL). It's boxed up and feeling lonely. It was a great monitor for its time - 4K OLED 60Hz 30" - the picture quality was amazing. Now, with the advent of 4K 240Hz OLED 32" panels it is obviously "old tech" - 7 years in the tech space is a LONG time.



What do you guys think?