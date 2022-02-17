Dell RTX 2070 problem

So my neighbor has an Alienware Aurora that came with an OEM Dell RTX 2070. Randomly one day we stepped away from his pc while running CIV 5, when he came back, his framerates were bad and the system was running choppy. Upon reboot everything seemed fine, but his performance in games was awful, stuck at low FPS. I eventually swapped his 2070 for a 3060ti I had in a spare machine, and he gave me the RTX 2070 in return, because it seems to work as long as its not being used for 3d applications.



I installed it in a system with a 5960x and started to mess around with it.



Turns out the GPU isn't boosting to its rated speeds when I run timespy. Average GPU Speed during the runs is 680 mhz when it should be 1860 or so, and the temp was around 40*. My score was also about 4200



I updated the firmware from dell, along with the drivers, and the result is the same. I am not sure where to go from here, I see no errors in the Device Manager, and it seems stable at desktop. It will usually complete a 3dmark Timespy run if i leave it at stock settings. I think I tried tweaking voltages a bit, and it crashed during the run



What else can I look for/test to see if it is repairable?