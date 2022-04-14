Dell G5 power supply replacement

Trying to build my fiancee a gaming rig so she can keep up with me and the kiddo. Have a temp solution brewing.I planned to use my Alienware Alpha R2 and the Amplifier but it seems they killed it off by not updating support for the 30xx series cards so I've been trying to figure out what I could use. Had an old G5 I used for my racing simulator and of course with Dell, everything is proprietary so I said fxck it and cut the case open so I could install the card. It actually works pretty good.Down side, the system shipped with a 2070 Super and a 460w PSU and it struggles pretty bad trying to push the card so I need to get a replacement PSU that is higher wattage. Dell uses these weird skinny PSUs that only have a couple small connectors. The case doesnt support an ATX PSU, the HSF mounts directly to the case and pinches the CPU/motherboard, so in order to upgrade anything with standard parts you basically need an entirely new machine. Looking to find just a hopefully 650w+ PSU that will fit this thing.I'm not sure what to call these PSUs since they arent ATX. Is there a name for this form factor? "Rectangular Dell Bullshit"?Found this one at 500w which is s start but I dont feel like its going to be enough.