Dell Alienware prebuilt fails again

Did you guys see the Dell Alienware prebuilt review by GamersNexus? Holy crap why do they insist on keeping that godaweful case.

It is $5000 It has a 12900k and 3090. Hot as hell case, and the cpu thermal throttles. It has a small 120 water cooler that does a bangup job. Motherboard is wacky. comes with generic plain memory no heatsinks.
The case has a new feature, a fricking window!

Dell keeps insisting on ripping off customers, shady warranty crap they just charge you for without selecting warranty.

 
Yea I seen it. He makes a good point. The time, money and tooling to make this case is ridiculous. All that just to make it proprietary. Does the average man actually think this case is good looking?
 
I watched that video the other day and was wondering what my setup cost.
$6,500 is what I have in my PC, monitor, speakers, and peripherals. :wideyed:
Had no idea I had this much into this setup.
IMG_2184.JPEG
 
I haven't added it all up and I don't want to know how much I spent on my setup. It is definitely north of $5k. That is for the entire setup and my PC is better then this crap.
 
