Dell Alienware prebuilt fails again

Did you guys see the Dell Alienware prebuilt review by GamersNexus? Holy crap why do they insist on keeping that godaweful case.



It is $5000 It has a 12900k and 3090. Hot as hell case, and the cpu thermal throttles. It has a small 120 water cooler that does a bangup job. Motherboard is wacky. comes with generic plain memory no heatsinks.

The case has a new feature, a fricking window!



Dell keeps insisting on ripping off customers, shady warranty crap they just charge you for without selecting warranty.



