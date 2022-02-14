Deepcool Castle 120R?

I know normally a 120mm AIO isn't recommended however I only have a R5 3600 with PBO turned on and a cheap office type Rosewill MATX case with only room for a 120mm. Currently it runs a R5 2600's Wraith Spire with the vapor chamber. I have not stress tested it lately but when it was a new build it was running in the mid 80's fully stressed out. I deemed it ok since I rarely use anything that would fully stress it, and 95* is thermal limit.



I'm not sure how 'big' of an air cooler I can actually fit, but this case has 2 5.25" bays so a larger air cooler might become choked. I've thought about a different case but I actually like this one.