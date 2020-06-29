Declining eyesight improved by looking at deep red light

erek
Pretty cool technological and biological discovery. Optically improved mitochondrial function redeems aged human visual decline
"The age spectrum of human populations is shifting towards the elderly with larger proportions suffering physical decline. Mitochondria influence the pace of ageing as the energy they provide for cellular function in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) declines with age. Mitochondrial density is greatest in photoreceptors, particularly cones that have high energy demands and mediate colour vision. Hence, the retina ages faster than other organs, with a 70% ATP reduction over life and a significant decline in photoreceptor function."
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-06/ucl-dei062620.php
