Decisions Decisions

So I am right now fighting myself as I decide on a new monitor. I want to move to 4K but older eyes means the need for a larger display. I am debating the 43" displays out there right now as well as a 48" OLED. This will be 100% for computer use; from web browsing, to office work, to a lot of PC Gaming. I understand the advantages of OLED but am concerned about the risk of burn on. Like I said a lot of web stuff so the taskbar and top bar are up a lot. For gaming there are a lot of static elements and then office work, well you see what I mean. I understand there are steps I can take to mitigate this but the thought of spending around $1000 on a monitor and then having to replace it in three years does not set well. Nor however does spending that price on a monitor and not getting an amazing display.



Would love to hear some feedback from people that actual own either or even better both.